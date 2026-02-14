Tottenham appoint Igor Tudor as new head coach

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Igor Tudor as their new head coach, the club have confirmed.

The former Juventus coach joins Spurs until the end of the season after Thomas Frank was sacked with the club sitting just five points above the relegation zone amid a run of two wins in 17 Premier League games.

Tudor's first game in charge will be the north London derby against arch-rivals and league leaders Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Feb. 22.

Igor Tudor has been named Tottenham head coach until the end of the season. Getty

Tottenham's official website insisted "his mandate is straightforward -- bring organisation, intensity and competitive edge to the squad at a decisive stage of the campaign."

Tudor said: "It is an honour to join this club at an important moment.

"I understand the responsibility I have been handed and my focus is clear. To bring greater consistency to our performances and compete with conviction in every match.

"There is strong quality in this playing squad, and my job is to organise it, energise it and improve our results quickly."

Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange said: "Igor brings clarity, intensity and experience of stepping into challenging moments and producing impact.

"Our objective is straightforward -- to stabilise performances, maximise the quality within the squad and compete strongly in the Premier League and Champions League."

Tudor, 47, has previously been in charge at Lazio, Marseille and Galatasaray but has never spent more than two years at a single club.

His attention now shifts to keeping reviving Spurs' fortunes and keeping the club out of a relegation battle in the Premier League.