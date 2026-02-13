Hull confirm arrests for discriminatory chanting vs. Chelsea

HULL, England -- Hull City have confirmed there were multiple arrests made for discriminatory chanting during Friday's 4-0 FA Cup fourth round defeat to Chelsea.

An announcement made over the public address system late in the first half stated that there had been "discriminatory chanting inside the stadium," adding that "we are using CCTV to gather evidence. We will eject and report to the police anyone we identify as being involved in criminal activity."

A second address around an hour into the game informed fans that "action has been taken this evening, including arrests."

Fans were warned to desist in discriminatory chanting during Hull City's FA Cup fourth round match with Chelsea. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

A chant of "Chelsea rent boy" was heard earlier in the game from some home supporters inside MKM Stadium.

In January 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service officially classified "rent boy" as a anti-gay slur and therefore a hate crime. Anyone caught using the term could be liable for prosecution under hate crime laws.

Speaking after the game, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said: "Any discriminatory language in any form about anything is unacceptable, so I hope it gets dealt with. The fourth official mentioned something to me, but I was so focused on the game. I honestly don't know what's happening."

Chelsea eased to victory courtesy of Pedro Neto's hat trick and a goal from Brazilian winger Estêvão