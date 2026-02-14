Cristiano Ronaldo ends protest, scores 18 minutes later for Al Nassr

Gab & Juls discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to go on strike over a lack of transfers for Al Nassr. (2:41)

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al Nassr's lineup for Saturday's match at Al Fateh after boycotting the club's past two Saudi Pro League matches -- and swiftly scored.

He was named in the starting 11 as the captain, alongside fellow forwards João Félix, Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman, and needed just 18 minutes to hit the back of the net.

ESPN had reported that Ronaldo missed the games against Al Ittihad and Al Riyadh earlier this month over the lack of financial support for the club in the recent transfer window.

Ronaldo was unhappy with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) for failing to invest in the team while rivals Al Hilal -- also 75% majority owned by the PIF -- brought in his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed Al Nassr's last two league games. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

However, sources told ESPN earlier this week that he had decided to return to the pitch for Saturday's league match after the PIF met his main demands, namely the payment of Al Nassr's overdue salaries and management autonomy being restored to the club's top executives.

After his protest began, the Saudi Pro League issued a statement stressing the independence of all clubs to manage their finances as they see fit.

"Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual -- however significant -- determines decisions beyond their own club," the league said.

Al Nassr go into Saturday's game in third place in the league standings, four points behind leaders Al Hilal, but with a game in hand.

Ronaldo is chasing Ivan Toney in the goal scoring charts.

Ronaldo scored his 18th in the league on Saturday, but Al Qadsiah's Julián Quiñones has 18 and Al Ahli's Toney has 20.