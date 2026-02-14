Transfer rumors, news: Man City, Chelsea want Igor Thiago

Julien Laurens believes Arsenal shouldn't be concerned about the four point gap to Manchester City in the title race after drawing vs. Brentford. (0:50)

Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are tracking Brenford striker Igor Thiago, while Manchester United look to move on goalkeeper André Onana.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Igor Thiago has been one of the Premier League's most in-form strikers this season. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

- Manchester City remain determined to sign striker Igor Thiago despite the forward's recent decision to sign a new contract at Brentford, according to TeamTalk. Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also thought to be monitoring Thiago's development during a remarkable breakout season that has seen him score 18 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions. The 24-year-old, who joined Brentford in 2024 from Club Brugge, is under contract in West London until June 2031.

- Manchester United will attempt to secure a permanent exit for goalkeeper André Onana this summer, The Sun reports. The Cameroon goalkeeper is on loan at Trabzonspor, where he has played 17 times to date in the league, registering four clean sheets. However, it remains to be seen whether the Turkish side would be interested in signing him permanently at the end of his loan spell.

- Liverpool are among the sides interested in signing RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, Christian Falk has revealed. RBL are expected to demand a transfer fee of around €100 million this summer, an amount which fellow German club Bayern Munich are unwilling to pay. As such, a move to the Premier League could become a concrete possibility, with Manchester United and Manchester City also tracking his development. Diomande, 19, is under contract at Leipzig until 2030.

- Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all been informed that Real Madrid forward Endrick will not be available this summer, TeamTalk reports.The Brazil international is on loan at French side Lyon, but is expected to return to the Spanish capital at the end of the season.

- Barcelona are keen to try and lower Manchester United's valuation of Marcus Rashford, according to the Express. The forward, who is on loan at the Catalan giants from United, has impressed in Spain this season, with the club eager to make his move permanent in the summer. However, that would involve triggering a £26 million option in Rashford's contract, a fee the Barça hierarchy feels is too high. Rashford, 28, is said to be "determined to stay" at the club after registering 12 goal involvements in 21 La Liga games this season.

- Charlton Athletic are in talks with former West Ham United forward Michail Antonio. The Jamaica international has not played club football since a car crash in December 2024. (Sky Sports)

- Manchester United have held talks with Manchester City's 16-year-old prospect Kasen Brown. The defender is set to depart the Etihad at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

- Bournemouth will try to tie Eli Junior Kroupi down to a long-term contract amid interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. (TeamTalk)

- Borussia Dortmund have set an asking price of £35 million for wing-back Julian Ryerson. (Ekrem Konur)

- Several top Premier League and Serie A sides are monitoring Brentford's Kevin Schade for the summer transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)

- The Philadelphia Union are closing in on a deal to sign left-back Philippe Ndinga from Degerfors. (Tom Bogert)

- Clubs from Colombia, the MLS and Europe are monitoring Atlético Nacional youngster Fabio Martínez. (Rudy Galetti)