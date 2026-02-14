Mohun Bagan open ISL 12 with comfortable 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League is finally here, and with 91 games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

Here are the details for matchweek 01 of ISL 2025-26 with the latest match report coming first:

Mohun Bagan 2-0 Kerala Blasters

(Jamie MacLaren 36', Tom Aldred 90+7')

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant began their 2025-26 ISL season with a workmanlike 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters.

Bagan were dominant right from the off with Dimi Petratos, Liston Colaco and Robson da Silva going taking potshots at goal from range, but Sachin Suresh was relatively untroubled in the Blasters goal. The hosts finally made the breakthrough in the 36th minute, when Jamie MacLaren turned superbly in the box to score. After great work from Abhishek Meitei and Dimi Petratos in the buildup, MacLaren turned his marker while receiving the ball in the box and hammered a low drive into the net with his left foot.

David Catala made changes to his Blasters lineup at the break, as did Sergio Lobera for Bagan, but there was no change in how the game progressed. Bagan were dominant, the Blasters offered little and the game drifted. Bagan appeared to have risked the result by backing off, and Kevin Yoke caused plenty of problems when he came on late for the Blasters. However, the visitors could not find the telling touch and paid in injury time, when Tom Aldred headed home a free-kick from Anirudh Thapa to seal the 2-0 victory.