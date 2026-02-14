Liam Delap admits 'silly, crazy' Chelsea gaffe, Alan Shearer left baffled

Nedum Onuoha reacts to Chelsea's 4-0 win over Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round. (0:49)

Liam Delap admitted "I shouldn't have waited" after bizarrely celebrating what he wrongly thought was a Chelsea goal in their 4-0 win against Hull.

Alan Shearer was left baffled by Delap who celebrated when the ball struck the crossbar and bounced down onto the goalline on Friday night rather than scoring the rebound.

The Chelsea striker blocked a clearance from Hull goalkeeper Dillon Phillips in their FA Cup fourth round tie. But as the ball hovered above the goalline, he first celebrated then appealed to the officials when it seemed he had enough time to put the goal beyond doubt.

Delap eventually refocused but his attempt from the rebound was saved by Phillips.

"Goodness me," legendary goalscorer Shearer said during his commentary for BBC.

"What is Delap doing?

"It is as if he is thinking, 'I have all the time in the world.' He ambles to it and he takes his time. What are you waiting for?

"Liam Delap has not had a good four minutes. He has given it away twice and missed a sitter. Delap has been poor and he has been given the opportunity tonight. Delap looks very lazy, his performances have to improve."

Delap later told BBC: "I thought it went in and then I was waiting for the ref to blow his whistle.

"Obviously, I [shouldn't] have waited for the ref to blow his whistle. It's silly from me but yeah, crazy."

Shearer added after Delap registered three assists in the 4-0 win: "Delap recovered well from that start and has been instrumental in the win. He deserves a lot of credit for that."

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior said: "To be a No. 9, especially in a system that we play, it's not always about yourself.

"It's about bringing other people into play. It's about sometimes making sacrifice runs so other players get the space."

Delap has only scored twice in 23 appearances since joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town last summer.

João Pedro has been preferred as Chelsea's main striker but Delap was given an opportunity in a rotated side for the FA Cup.

During a first half which included his odd goalline gaffe, Delap took until the 40th minute to complete a pass into the opposition half. It was eventually an assist for the first goal.

Pedro Neto's hat trick, and a strike from Estêvão, secured Chelsea's progression.