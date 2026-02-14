Igor Tudor warned of 'catastrophic downside' at Tottenham - Tim Sherwood

Open Extended Reactions

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager and player Tim Sherwood has said there is little upside for Igor Tudor in his appointment as head coach until the end of the season.

Tudor, formerly of Juventus, was announced as Spurs boss on Saturday, completing a quick turnaround following Thomas Frank's dismissal on Wednesday.

Sherwood, who recently said it would "be an honour" to take charge in N19 again, has expressed concerns about the implications of Tudor's appointment for his future prospects -- as he takes over a side 16th in the Premier League and five points above the relegation zone.

"It's going to be difficult, he has no knowledge of the Premier League ... Apart from the money, what is the upside for him?" Sherwood said on Sky Sports.

Igor Tudor was named Spurs head coach on Saturday. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"If he finishes 12th, he's getting no credit. The downside is so catastrophic.

"Would you want your fingerprints all over Tottenham getting relegated from the Premier League?

"I go back to it -- Thomas Frank would still be there if it wasn't for the toxic nature of the fans. And I can totally understand the disgruntlement of the fans, because they're not getting the results."

While an official Tottenham statement naturally refrained from mentioning relegation, it read: "His mandate is straightforward -- bring organisation, intensity and competitive edge to the squad at a decisive stage of the campaign."

- Igor Tudor is Tottenham's new interim head coach -- what the stats say

- Arsenal's Kai Havertz likely to miss Tottenham clash with another injury - sources

Sherwood expressed concern that Tudor, should he manage to lift Spurs into mid-table, would not professionally benefit, while relegation would tar his record.

"I heard people say they're sleepwalking into the Championship. I think they'll have enough, even with the injuries, to get out of it -- but he will get no credit for that," he said.

"The downside is so great... he can only fail. He's getting no credit for keeping Tottenham in the league."