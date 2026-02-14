Mansfield cause FA Cup upset by dumping Burnley out

Open Extended Reactions

Mansfield caused an FA Cup shock against Burnley. Getty

Mansfield stunned Premier League Burnley to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in more than half a century.

The Stags, who sit in mid-table in League One, arrived at Turf Moor on a five-game winless run but they fought back from a goal down in impressive fashion to claim a 2-1 victory.

Burnley paid for not taking their chances in the first half, with Josh Laurent's 21st-minute goal all they had to show for their efforts at the break.

Rhys Oates headed in the equaliser in the 53rd minute and captain Louis Reed capped a fine individual performance with a spectacular winner from a free-kick 10 minutes from time.

It is the furthest Mansfield, who beat Sheffield United in the third round, have made it in the competition since 1975.

Burnley went into the game on a high after their first Premier League win since October over Crystal Palace in midweek, but boss Scott Parker made nine changes and this was a chastening afternoon.

Burnley should have taken the lead in only the third minute but Ashley Barnes contrived to put the ball wide from just four yards when left unmarked in the middle of the penalty area.

Chants of 'that's why you're going down' rang out from the away end as the striker sat on the turf with his head in his hands.

The early moments of quality that there were came from Burnley, and a fine move saw them take a 21st-minute lead, with Lyle Foster playing a one-two and finding Laurent on the right of the box, who kept his composure to cut inside both defender and goalkeeper and slot into an empty net.

Jacob Bruun Larsen looked set to add a second when he ran on to a long ball and dinked a shot over Liam Roberts but Kyle Knoyle showed great commitment to slide in and clear.

Mansfield fans were celebrating in the 34th minute when Oates found the far corner but play had already been pulled back for a foul on Hjalmar Ekdal.

While Mansfield were well in the game, Burnley looked the more likely scorers, and another golden chance arrived soon after when Barnes and Laurent teed up Loum Tchaouna 12 yards out but he sent his shot well wide.

Oates might have thought his chance had come and gone when, four minutes after the break, Ekdal's slip allowed him to go clean through, only for the forward to send his shot over the bar.

But he showed much better accuracy with his head four minutes later, directing Knoyle's excellent deep cross into the bottom corner.

There was a real intensity about the visitors now and Parker, who had handed James Ward-Prowse a first start since his loan move from West Ham, responded by sending on Hannibal Mejbri and Marcus Edwards.

Still it was Mansfield with the momentum and Max Weiss had to get down sharply to keep out a long-range effort from Stephen McLaughlin, while Lucas Akins saw his follow-up blocked.

Roberts denied the lively Edwards at the other end but, when Florentino gave away a free-kick 25 yards out, up stepped Reed to send the ball flying into the top corner.

Burnley pushed for an equaliser but substitute Zian Flemming's close-range shot over the bar summed up their afternoon.

West Ham thank Summerville for avoiding a scare

Getty

Crysencio Summerville once again showed his importance to West Ham as they needed extra time to see off League One Burton and advance to the last 16 of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win.

Nuno Espirito Santo made 10 changes at the Pirelli Stadium against a team with big relegation worries of their own and the Hammers were labouring until the game moved into extra time.

But five minutes after the restart Summerville, an 83rd-minute replacement for Ollie Scarles, provided the inspiration that had been so sorely lacking inside the regulation 90 minutes, picking the ball up on the left touchline just inside the Burton half and bursting towards goal.

The 24-year-old beat two defenders before hitting a shot which deflected off Terence Vancooten to loop over Brad Collins for his sixth goal in his last seven games.

That run of form started in West Ham's third-round win over QPR in this competition, and has fuelled a run of three Premier League wins in five to offer renewed hope in their bid to escape the relegation zone.

"He's in a good moment," Nuno said. "Summerville is full of confidence. Everything that he does seems to go well, so we have to take advantage of it."

Summerville scored only once in his first 38 games for West Ham after joining from Leeds in the summer of 2024, with his first season curtailed last January when he suffered a hamstring injury. But he is in electric form at present.

"It's confidence," Nuno said. "With forward players you know how it is. It's all about confidence because many of the actions are individual. He's in a good moment, he's working for the team, he knows that he can make the difference."

West Ham needed someone to make that difference after coming up against a determined Burton side who held their own for much of the afternoon.

The team sitting fourth bottom of the third tier limited their Premier League opponents to a number of half-chances yet lacked the quality to test Alphonse Areola themselves.

The Hammers still had plenty to do after Summerville's goal and were made to hang on for the last 20 minutes after Freddie Potts was sent off for a poor challenge through the back of Julian Larsson.

"I didn't see the images so it was not fair for me to judge the decision," Nuno said. "But I insist again, I feel Freddie Potts is not a violent player. He's very fair. He's aggressive, he has to be, but he's not violent at all."

Burton boss Gary Bowyer felt his side should have had a first-half penalty when Jake Beesley went down under a challenge from Konstantinos Mavropanos, but was proud of their efforts.

"The way we took a Premier League team to the last seconds of extra time is a credit to the boys and the football club," he said.

"We started the game well. We knew they'd made 10 changes so it takes a while to get into the flow. Our pitch as well is a bit of leveller so we knew there were opportunities for us.

"In the key moments we haven't quite been able to execute them and then it's a piece of quality from Summerville. It's what he can do, isn't it?"