Harry Kane scores 500th goal: Explaining stats behind red-hot form

Harry Kane added another landmark to his extraordinary scoring career on Saturday, as he reached 500 senior goals for club and country.

The Bayern Munich striker continued a season in which records have fallen as routinely as the ball has hit the net, in this case, twice in five minutes against Werder Bremen -- a perfect couple on Valentine's Day.

ESPN have taken a look at some of the remarkable numbers behind one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

500 goals for club and country

Harry Kane scored his 500th senior career goal against Werder Bremen on Saturday. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

With his second goal against Werder -- a deceptive low finish from outside the area -- Kane scored his 500th senior career goal. He is in esteemed company; joining no less than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and former Bayern frontman Robert Lewandowski, to name a few.

Kane scored his first ever senior goal at Leyton Orient in 2011. Fifteen years on, his spell in E10 makes up 1% of his total goalscoring output.

It's been three years since Kane overtook Wayne Rooney to become England's all-time leading goalscorer -- his 53rd for the Three Lions took him to the milestone. He's since created serious daylight to Rooney, with 23 international goals more. He will be eyeing up even more at the World Cup this summer in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Harry Kane's 500 goals, by team

Tottenham Hotspur -- 280 goals

Bayern Munich -- 126 goals

England -- 78 goals

Millwall -- 9 goals

Leyton Orient -- 5 goals

Leicester City -- 2 goals

Frightening consistency

Kane's brace (or Doppelpack, as it is known in Germany) meant he has scored 25 or more goals in his last four league seasons.

It's his seventh time in his career he's managed it in a single term -- four coming in the Premier League, and all three of his Bundesliga campaigns so far.

Little surprise, therefore, that he has reached 300 career goals in Europe's top five leagues -- in this case the Premier League and Bundesliga. That doesn't include his 71 in UEFA club competitions, a metric in which he has the sixth highest ever.

The 32-year-old became the first player from Europe's top five leagues to score 40 goals this season, in all competitions. After his second today, he has 41 goals in 35 games. It continues another red-hot streak in all competitions, as he has now scored in his last five.

A machine from the spot

The striker's first was another trademark Harry Kane penalty -- a short run-up, whip, pace and accuracy to give Werder keeper Mio Backhaus no chance, even though he guessed exactly the right way.

It was his ninth goal from the spot this season; only Bayern legend Paul Breitner has more with 10, which he achieved in 1981.

In total, Kane has taken 23 Bundesliga penalties, and he has scored all of them. Indeed, there is not a single blemish on his record from 12 yards in the German top flight.

A star-studded supporting cast

Luis Díaz and Michael Olise both have 10 goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga this season. Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

Vincent Kompany's Bayern are asserting themselves as one of the most frightening attacks in the world.

Luis Díaz, who set Kane up after 25 minutes, became the second player in Europe's top five leagues to notch 10 goals and 10 assists in the domestic campaign this term.

The first to manage it? Bayern's Michael Olise -- who's also scored 10, with a generous 16 assists.

Combined with the likes of Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and wunderkind Lennart Karl, there's no wonder why they're in prime position to defend their Bundesliga title.

Having finished second in the Champions League group phase, they're thoroughly in the mix to win Europe's premier club competition for a seventh time -- a milestone that Kane will be desperate to add to his already gilded collection.

