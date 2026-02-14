Mason Greenwood scores again but Marseille struggles continue

Open Extended Reactions

Mason Greenwood scored his league-leading 14th goal of the season but Marseille's chaotic week continued with an equaliser conceded deep into stoppage time in 2-2 home draw with Strasbourg on Saturday.

Marseille were coasting at 2-0 after Amine Gouiri created a goal for Greenwood and scored the other. But Marseille's feeble defence fell apart and striker Joaquín Panichelli's rescued a point with a 97th-minute penalty.

"Once again we conceded a late goal [and] we wasted everything at the end," Gouiri said. "When things happen a dozen times, it's not the [tactical] choices of the coach, it's us on the field."

Marseille's players were reeling from Roberto De Zerbi's departure on Wednesday, just days after a humiliating 5-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain.

The atmosphere was tense at Stade Vélodrome.

Both stands behind the goal were empty except for angry banners, with one urging American owner Frank McCourt and president Pablo Longoria in blunt terms to leave, along with the words "all of your projects go up in smoke! After all these wasted years."

Marseille's Mason Greenwood holds off Strasbourg defender Ben Chilwell. Thibaud MORITZ / AFP via Getty Images

Nine-time French champions Marseille have not won a trophy since the now-defunct League Cup in 2012.

The fans who did turn up on Saturday booed the players onto the field.

Gouiri set up Greenwood in the 14th minute. He neatly controlled the ball near the penalty with the outside of his foot and played a pass behind the defense for the former Manchester United forward to clip the ball in.

Gouiri showed fine technique again to curl in Marseille's second goal in the 47th after collecting a botched clearance from goalkeeper Mike Penders, who tried passing the ball out instead of putting it into touch.

Former Bournemouth and Wolves boss Gary O'Neil, whose Strasbourg side had created a decent number of chances, made a half-time change, bringing on Abdoul Ouattara in place of Samir el Mourabet.

It was fellow substitute Sebastian Nanasi who ultimately halved the deficit, scoring 10 minutes after his 63rd-minute introduction.

Gerónimo Rulli had just made a huge save to deny Panichelli an equaliser when Emerson fouled Gessime Yassine in the 18-yard box to concede the penalty.

Panichelli stepped up to the spot, this time beating the Marseille keeper and salvaging a late point for the visitors.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.