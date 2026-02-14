Real Madrid 'lucky to have' Alexander-Arnold, says Arbeloa

Real Madrid get two goals from Vinicius Jr as they take down Real Sociedad 4-1 at home. (1:34)

MADRID -- Alvaro Arbeloa praised Trent Alexander-Arnold, saying Real Madrid are "lucky to have" him after the full-back starred, providing an assist, in the team's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold's ball into the box set up Gonzalo García to put Madrid ahead five minutes into the game at the Bernabéu, before two penalties from Vinícius Júnior and a goal from Federico Valverde secured the victory and put Madrid top of the LaLiga table.

The England international has had a difficult first season in Spain, with injuries limiting him to just 466 minutes -- and two assists -- in LaLiga since his high-profile move from Liverpool last summer.

"We're not going to discover anything new about Trent," Arbeloa told Real Madrid TV. "It was a nice surprise to see how he understands the game, how he sees the spaces. Those things are very important for a coach, having players who understand what we want."

Arbeloa picked Alexander-Arnold at right-back ahead of Dani Carvajal, after both players returned to fitness, with Valverde returning to his preferred midfield role.

Spain international Carvajal came on for Alexander-Arnold after an impressive 60-minute display.

"Working with [Alexander-Arnold], he strikes me as a very intelligent guy, who understands the game very well, and quickly grasps what we want from him," Arbeloa added in his post-match news conference.

"He's not the typical full-back who's always going to be out wide, he can also play centrally. We want players to be able to interchange positions. We're lucky to have a player like that."

Arbeloa also praised Vinícius Júnior, who has now found the net in back-to-back league appearances for the first time since August, having been suspended last weekend.

"I've been seeing a great Vinícius for a month now, not just in this match," Arbeloa said. "He's been playing at a very high level, being a game-changer. For me, he's a player who goes beyond the numbers, capable of influencing matches."

Kylian Mbappé was an unused substitute on Saturday -- replaced by García -- but Arbeloa said he believed the star forward would be available to feature in Madrid's Champions League playoff first leg at Benfica on Tuesday.

"Mbappé has been dealing with [left knee] discomfort for quite some time," Arbeloa said. "He's putting in a great effort every time he goes on the pitch. Today we decided not to take any risks with Tuesday in mind."