Transfer rumors, news: Man United wants Juventus defender Kalulu

Manchester United are looking in Serie A for a defender this summer, while Chicago Fire are willing to go "all in" to sign Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu was sent off against Inter Milan on Saturday. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

- Manchester United are monitoring Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco and Juventus' Pierre Kalulu ahead of the summer transfer window, Calciomercato reports. United are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, with Serie A seemingly a favoured scouting location. Kalulu is viewed with particular interest by the United hierarchy due to his versatility -- the 25-year-old can play at right back and center back. As per the report, scouts from the Premier League club were present for Inter's clash with Juve on Saturday evening. It remains to be seen what though of Kalulu seeing a red card in that game.

- Chicago Fire have stepped up their pursuit of Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, as per Mundo Deportivo. The veteran striker is reportedly set to leave Catalonia in the summer, with his contract expiring after four years at the club. As things stand, interest from the Major League Soccer appears to be the most concrete. Chicago Fire are willing to go "all in" to sign Lewandowski, after a positive recent meeting with the player's representatives. The 37-year-old may be stateside regardless this summer, as Poland can still qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

- Arsenal have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig talent Antonio Nusa, German outlet Fussball Daten reports. Scouts from the Premier League leaders are said to have watched Nusa in recent months, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United also tracking his development in the Bundesliga. Leipzig would be looking for a fee of around €50 million to €60 million to let him leave this summer.

- Tottenham Hotspur are determined to retain midfielder Lucas Bergvall after rebuffing enquiries during the January transfer window. According to The Athletic, Aston Villa and Chelsea both expressed interest in the Sweden international, but were quickly told he would not be available. Bergvall has slipped down the pecking order in North London in recent months, and is presently out of action due to an ankle injury. He is under contract at Spurs until 2031.

- Harry Maguire's Manchester United teammates want the club to offer him a bumper new contract, The Sun has revealed. The newspaper reports the United players supposedly think it would be "madness" to let the England international leave on a free transfer. Maguire's contract is set to expire this summer, meaning he is already free to negotiate with clubs around Europe.

OTHER RUMORS

- There is a "distinct possibility" that Mohamed Salah leaves Liverpool at the end of the season. Al Ittihad remain interested in signing the Egyptian, while Al Nassr are also in the race. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa are prepared to rival Leeds United for James Trafford's signature. The Manchester City goalkeeper's future remains uncertain heading into the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)

- Enzo Maresca is still thought to be a leading candidate to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City when the Spaniard eventually leaves his position. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Lazio turned down two bids for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru during the winter transfer window amid interest from Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan want to keep Luka Modrić and are ready to trigger an option in his contract to extend his deal until 2027. (Nicolo Schira)

- Torino have made enquiries for Union Berlin winger Livan Burcu, who could be poised to make his first senior appearance for Turkey next month. (Rudy Galetti)

- Bayern Munich are among the clubs tracking young Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat. (Ekrem Konur)

- Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all tracking Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly. (Mirko Di Natale)