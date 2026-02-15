Tijjani Reijnders warns Arsenal: Man City 'on the hunt' for Premier League title

Open Extended Reactions

Tijjani Reijnders has warned Arsenal that Manchester City remain firmly "on the hunt" for the Premier League title.

City have cranked up the pressure on the Gunners in the past week by cutting their lead at the top of the table to four points with victories over Liverpool and Fulham.

Pep Guardiola's side also progressed in the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over League Two Salford on Saturday to maintain momentum on multiple fronts.

Reijnders said: "The mood's been good, but it was also good before. Of course we've dropped some points as well but it's good and we are on the hunt and we keep going.

"We have to see of course, but if we keep going like this, who knows?"

City brushed Salford aside 8-0 when they met in the third round last year but their latest encounter at the Etihad Stadium was a far quieter affair.

City went ahead in the fourth-round tie after an Alfie Dorrington own goal on six minutes and barely extended themselves thereafter.

That allowed Salford to settle and former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn and Brandon Cooper both went close to equalising before the break, but City were unruffled.

Marc Guéhi -- who was in the Crystal Palace side knocked out by Macclesfield last month -- came off the bench to wrap up victory with his first goal for the club late on.

Reijnders played the full 90 minutes having been brought in as one of nine changes by Guardiola.

The Dutchman said: "Of course they didn't want a game like last season again, so for them it was only defending.

"It was sometimes hard to find the spaces in between the lines and create chances but most important is we are through to the next round."

It is Reijnders' first season at City following a £46.5million move from AC Milan last summer.

The 27-year-old said: "Luckily I've played many games already and the coach gave me time to adapt as well, but I really like it.

"I like the Premier League and especially I like the team where I'm playing now."