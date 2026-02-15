Is soccer better without VAR? FA Cup shows nobody really knows

Open Extended Reactions

Cast your mind back to last month's FA Cup third round. Remember how "refreshing" it was to watch elite football without VAR? That's what so many players, coaches, fans and pundits agreed. You could "enjoy the moment." So many argued the same thing: Football was just better without VAR.

Yet, this weekend's FA Cup fourth round produced the exact opposite reaction.

Every year, the middle rounds of the FA Cup harken back to an age of top-level soccer without VAR -- it is introduced from only the fifth round onward. But, as this weekend showed, it does not mean referring arguments go away.

In just one game -- Newcastle United's trip to Aston Villa on Saturday -- there was a missed red card, a penalty not given and an offside goal wrongly allowed. Even on a weekend that began with Barcelona waiting eight minutes to see VAR rule out a goal against Atlético Madrid, the FA Cup fourth round was an advert for why it was introduced in the first place.

The contrast between the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup perfectly shows the issue soccer has: When it comes to VAR, it doesn't know what it wants. It thinks it does, but it really doesn't.

VAR takes some joy out of the game, but it adds a degree of accuracy that top-flight soccer has become accustomed to.

With that in mind, in this week's "VAR Review" column, we take a look at the major incidents and wonder: How would VAR have intervened?

Andy Davies (@andydaviesref) is a former Select Group referee, with over 12 seasons on the elite list, working across the Premier League and Championship. With extensive experience at the elite level, he has operated within the VAR space in the Premier League and offers a unique insight into the processes, rationale and protocols that are delivered on a Premier League matchday.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: No VAR

Time: 14th minute

Incident: Tammy Abraham goal

What happened: Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz chipped his close-range free kick over the Newcastle United wall. He found the run of striker Abraham, who chested the ball down and slotted past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Referee's decision: Goal

Verdict: It was exactly the kind of goal that would be so easily ruled out in the Premier League. Replays show that the striker was in a clear offside position when the quick-thinking Luiz dinked his free kick over Newcastle defenders. It was a factual error that would have been recognized very quickly by semiautomated offside technology (SAOT) in the Premier League and the goal was disallowed.

However, without the technology, it is not a straightforward decision for the assistant referee to make. For starters, it is at match speed, and it is worth noting that Villa defender Victor Lindelöf happens to block the assistant's view.

Time: 42nd minute

Incident: Lucas Digne tackle on Jacob Murphy

What happened: Aston Villa defender Digne flew in at speed in a sliding tackle on Newcastle winger Murphy, catching him on the shin and without making contact on the ball.

Referee's decision: Yellow card

Verdict: The assistant referee and fourth official were both in a credible position to judge this decision, and referee Kavanagh would have consulted them before handing out the yellow card. However, the speed, intensity and lack of control from Digne meant this warranted a red card.

Without question, this challenge would have been flagged up at the VAR control center in Stockley Park and an on-field review would surely have followed. It would have allowed Kavanagh another opportunity to assess the challenge and, in a perfect world, change his decision.

However, without the safety net of VAR, the on-field decision was final.

Time: 61 minutes

Incident: Digne handball

What happened: Newcastle right back Kieran Trippier delivered a cross into the Villa box, but Digne blocked it just inside of the 18-yard box with an arm, which was clearly above his head.

Referee's decision: Free kick awarded due to handball (not a penalty)

Verdict: The officiating team awarded a free kick as opposed to a penalty, believing that the offence had occurred outside the 18-yard-box. Referee Kavanagh's focus clearly shifted from the touch point of Trippier's boot to the middle of the penalty area, leaving him vulnerable to missing such an infringement. His trust in this instance is with his assistant. But, between the two of them, they need to know the position of any defender who could commit an offence, forcing them to make a key decision. At the elite level, this is basic stuff. Both are ultimately accountable.

It was a decision where VAR, again, would have been an easy safety net. It could have factually overturned the original outcome and awarded a penalty without the need to send the referee to the on-field monitor.

Kavanagh will feel let down by his team in the key moments in this game. However, his name is above the door, and he will bear the ultimate responsibility. That's the reality of life as an elite referee: Regardless of how well the rest of the game goes, you are judged on the key moments. Without VAR, and without great help from the rest of his team, what emerged was a difficult picture.

Referee: Matt Donohue

VAR: No VAR

Time: 22nd minute

Incident: Omar Marmoush disallowed goal

What happened: Manchester City forward Marmoush was sent through on goal before smashing the ball into the top-left hand corner, a goal that would have put City 2-0 ahead. However, it was pulled back for offside.

Referee's decision: Offside

Verdict: On first look, the decision to disallow Marmoush's goal for offside looks to be an incorrect decision, but a further inspection is not so conclusive. It is important to consider that these types of situations are often deceiving to the naked eye, given the camera angle. The best thing that could have happened here to clear up any uncertainty would have been a VAR check. Alas, that will have to wait for the next round.