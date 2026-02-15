Barcelona's Hansi Flick praises referee communication 'but it stays secret'

Craig Burley reacts to Barcelona's 4-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal clash. (1:40)

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said his dressing room chat with the referee from Thursday's 4-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid will remain a secret, but praised the communication with Juan Martínez Munuera.

Barça were blown away by Atlético in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg, although they were also left frustrated after a Pau Cubarsí goal was disallowed for offside early in the second half.

Flick said after the game the situation was a "mess" and that the communication with the referees in Spain is "bad," while it prompted Barça to send a formal complaint to the Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] and the Refereeing Committee [CTA] on Saturday.

Hansi Flick praised the referee's communication after defeat to Atlético Madrid. Getty

Speaking ahead of Monday's LaLiga game against Girona, Flick confirmed he went down to Martínez Munuera's changing room after his comments, but reneged on his criticism of the match officials.

"I spoke with the referee after the game," he said. "I wanted to hear why he gave the offside. I think it was a good communication, but it stays secret.

"I went down to his dressing room and we discussed in a calm atmosphere. After my news conference, I had the feeling I had to go there. I appreciate he opened the door to me.

"It was not his fault we lost the game. What we can change, we have to change, and we will do. The most important thing is what we can change: Our quality, mentality, attitude... we have to play better."

With the second leg against Atlético not until March 3, Barça now turn their attention back to the league, where they dropped to second on Saturday when Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 4-1.

They can return to the summit with a win over Catalan rivals Girona, with Flick telling his players he wants to see a reaction to Thursdays' poor display at the Metropolitano.

"We did not have the attitude to be competitive against Atlético," he added. "In every duel and every one vs. one situation they were much better; more dynamic.

"This is what I want from the team. Defeats happen, but it's important how you react. This reaction I want to see tomorrow."

Marcus Rashford out, Raphinha to return

Barça will once again be without Marcus Rashford, who is still sidelined with a minor knee problem, while Pedri, Gavi and Andreas Christensen remain on the injury list as well.

However, Raphinha will be back, with Flick highlighting the importance of having the Brazilian available again given the team's record with and without him this season.

With Raphinha, Barça have won 20 matches, drawn one and lost just once -- away at Chelsea when he was only fit enough for 25 minutes off the bench with the game already lost -- while they have suffered five defeats in the 15 games he has missed.

"[Rashford] is out for tomorrow," Flick said. "It's much better than before, but step by step. Raphinha can play.

"I think [we are a different team with him]. He's important. I always said this. We miss him. I think also, you can see it, in the training, he increases the dynamic, the intensity.

"This is the good thing. Last season, for me, he was the best player in the world."