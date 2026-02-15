Leeds survive FA Cup scare, beat Birmingham on penalties

Open Extended Reactions

Leeds beat Birmingham in a penalty shootout. Getty

Sean Longstaff scored the winning spot-kick as Leeds edged through to the FA Cup's round-of-16 by beating Birmingham 4-2 on penalties after the tie finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Blues substitute Patrick Roberts struck an 89th-minute equaliser to cancel out Lukas Nmecha's second-half strike but Leeds held their nerve in the shootout.

Leeds quartet Joël Piroe, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Brenden Aaronson and Longstaff all converted, while Tommy Doyle's effort for Birmingham was saved and Roberts fired his effort over the crossbar.

After Leeds had ridden a first-half storm, Nmecha's thumping finish soon after the restart looked set to send them through, but Roberts' late equaliser forced extra time.