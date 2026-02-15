Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe charged following airport arrest

Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe will appear in court charged with actual bodily harm after his arrest at Luton Airport last month, police have said.

Ibe has been charged in relation to an alleged assault on Dec. 14, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The 30-year-old, of Chislehurst, south-east London, was arrested at the airport on Jan. 30 and taken into custody.

He has been released on bail and will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on March 6.

The former England under-21 international now plays for Lokomotiv Sofia in the Bulgarian First League.

Ibe made 58 appearances for Liverpool after joining in 2012, before spells at Derby, Birmingham and Bournemouth.

He appeared 92 times for Bournemouth between 2016 and 2020.

In the last two years, he had been playing non-league football before making the move to the Bulgarian capital in November 2025.