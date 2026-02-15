Sonia Bompastor: No current plans to replace Paul Green after emotional week

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor reflected on a "tough" week after the departure of General Manager Paul Green following the 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Women's Super League (WSL) and praised fans for voicing their opinions over his exit.

After 12 years at the club, Chelsea announced Green's exit on Monday. He was described as a "mastermind" by sources, overseeing almost all areas of Chelsea Women and orchestrated much of the sustained dominance, winning 19 trophies.

"It was a tough week, to be honest. We are all humans and I think when you just move on a member of your staff, it hurts," Bompastor said post-match.

"We tried to focus a little bit on the game as well, so I think we did well considering everything that happened this week.

Sonia Bompastor has reflected on what has been a "tough" week at Chelsea following the departure of Paul Green. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"Being able to come here, focus on the game, putting the performance and getting the result we had just prove a lot of character. I'm really proud of my player and all members of staff from able to achieve today."

Sjoeke Nüsken and Lauren James both scored to seal the 2-0 victory that ended up being a comfortable display in the end.

When asked if the club had plans to replace Green, Bompastor said, "no." And when asked if she was happy with that decision, she added, "I think we have had a lot of conversations with the CEO, with the sporting directors. I think we are on board on what we want to do for the future of Chelsea.

"I felt a lot of support from them since I joined the club and I think right now I always feel the support."

The fans have been vocal all week following the announcement, believing it was the wrong decision and vocalising that they felt the club had mistreated someone who had given over a decade of service to the club.

They planned a protest ahead of kick-off on Sunday, though it was rained off -- but chanted in the 13th minute "Paul Green is always a blue" and "there's only one Paul Green."

Bompastor praised the fans for praising Green and honouring his legacy and admitted that the team need the fans' support amid a drop in form, despite winning their last two games.

"I think it was great for them to do that. I think Paul did an amazing job for this club. I remember the memories we had together when he was telling me he started to do multiple jobs for this club. It's good for him to be praised by the fans and I think he deserves that so it was nice."