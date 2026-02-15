WSL roundup: Man United leave it late, Chelsea, Spurs win while Arsenal game postponed

Open Extended Reactions

Millie Turner was Manchester United's match-winner as they saw off London City Lionesses to claim a fourth successive Women's Super League victory.

The central defender, making her first start since damaging a knee in September, scored 11 minutes from time at Leigh Sports Village to seal a 2-1 win.

Jess Park had cancelled out former United winger Nikita Parris' opener to maintain United's pursuit of runaway leaders Manchester City.

Lauren James scored a goal and provided an assist as Chelsea claimed a 2-0 win over Liverpool to remain just a point adrift of Marc Skinner's side.

Millie Turner hit a late winner for Manchester United against London City Lionesses. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Chelsea went ahead just before half-time when Sjoeke Nüsken turned James' cross into the net and the England international made the game safe after the break with a brilliant finish from outside of the area.

The game of the day came at Villa Park, where Tottenham hit seven in a ten-goal thriller.

Kirsty Hanson cancelled out Signe Gaupset's opener before Bethany England restored Spurs' lead and Olivia Holdt extended their advantage all in the opening half-hour.

The chaos continued after the break, Villa midfielder Oriane Jean-François scoring before Cathinka Tandberg and Maika Hamano replied.

Hanson added her second in the 80th minute, but the visitors again responded with goals from Tandberg and Julie Blakstad to stay fifth and hand Villa a fourth straight loss.

Honoka Hayashi fired Everton to a third straight league victory as they edged past West Ham 1-0.

Japan midfielder Hayashi struck after just eight minutes at Goodison Park to seal their latest victory, although the Hammers remained in the game until the death.

Arsenal's trip to Brighton, which was due to kick off at 2.30pm, was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch following an inspection at the Broadfield Stadium.