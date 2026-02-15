FA Cup hero 'keeper's research is useless, can't recognise opponents

Kay Murray, Steve Nicol and Kieran Gibbs react to Birmingham City's FA Cup loss to Leeds United on penalties, and what Birmingham can take from this loss into their fight in the Championship. (1:27)

Leeds United's Lucas Perri was the penalty shootout hero despite his preparation being foiled by Birmingham City.

Goalkeeper Perri entered the penalty shootout of the fourth-round FA Cup tie on Sunday after consulting a piece of paper which included research into where Birmingham's takers would likely shoot.

But he was forced into using only his instinct when Birmingham's players approached the penalty spot because he could not recognise them.

Lucas Perri made the winning save in a penalty shootout for Leeds. Getty

"Unfortunately for the first two penalties, since they don't have their numbers on their shorts, it was difficult for me to see," Perri told TNT Sports.

"And the third one, we didn't know exactly [where he would shoot so I used] instinct. I am happy to help the club."

Perri denied Tommy Doyle, then profited from Patrick Roberts skying his effort over the bar.

Perri's pre-shootout research suggested Roberts would shoot to the goalkeeper's left but was eventually immaterial, whereas the TV cameras could not spot his notes for Doyle.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was signed as Leeds' new No. 1 when they promoted to the Premier League in the summer but has already lost his place.

Manager Daniel Farke was critical of Perri conceding the winning goal in a thrilling 4-3 loss to Newcastle United in January, and Karl Darlow subsequently replaced him.

But Perri was reinstated for the FA Cup and made one excellent first-half save from Jay Stansfield before making the decisive stop in the penalty shootout.

Lukas Nmecha's goal was cancelled out by Roberts to force the shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Sean Longstaff, who scored the winning penalty for Leeds, said: "Lucas was excellent. He was massive in the shootout, but [also] in the whole game. He made two or three massive saves.

"We ground out a result. It's never pretty in the FA Cup.

"Any time you are drawn away to a team in a lower division, people expect you to just rock up and win but that's never the case. They were excellent.

"I am really happy for Lucas. It's been, not a tough time for him, but up and down."

Perri added: "It's always good to have a good game. The most important confidence is to have with myself.

"It doesn't depend on the result, but obviously it's nice to have a game like this. I hope to keep going."