Winter Olympics: GB's Mia Brookes' medal hopes over, misses snowboard slopestyle final

Mia Brookes' hopes of winning a second Olympic snowboard medal for Great Britain are over after she crashed out in qualifying for the women's slopestyle.

Moments after Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale had combined for an historic gold in the snowboard cross team event, Brookes ranked a lowly 16th and missed out on a place in Tuesday's final.

It was a crushing blow for the 19-year-old, who finished fourth in the Big Air last week and was a major hope after winning X Games gold in the same event in Aspen, Colorado last month.

But Brookes crashed in her opening run and touched down in her second, top-scoring with 56.53 that was not enough to see her advance.

