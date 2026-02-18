Champions League live updates: Bodø/Glimt-Inter, Brugge-Atleti

Open Extended Reactions

THE CHAMPIONS!

We've got a fresh slate of UEFA Champions League action Wednesday as we're in the second day of the new phase, with the first legs of the knockout phase playoffs determining who advances to the round of 16.

Headlining Wednesday's matches includes Norwegian side and surprise package Bodø/Glimt hosting last season's finalists Internazionale. Elsewhere across Europe, we have Club Brugge hosting Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid and finally, we have Olympiacos hosting Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Also, we have Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Arsenal as the Gunners look to extend their lead top of the Premier League.

Enjoy all the updates from today's matches.