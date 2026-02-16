Stats: Kane scores 500 and 300; Vinicius' 69 overtakes Neymar; Modric sets Serie A record

Open Extended Reactions

While the rest of Europe's Top 5 Leagues continued with their regular league season, it was an FA Cup weekend in England, with some upsets and refereeing controversies grabbing headlines. Mansfield Town stunned Burnley but the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool progressed with ease, while Newcastle United defeated Aston Villa in a feisty encounter.

Real Madrid leapfrogged Barcelona to top LaLiga after a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, though the Catalans have a game in hand, while Atlético Madrid channeled their inner Jekyll and Hyde, following their 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey with a limp 0-3 defeat away to Rayo Vallecano. Over in Italy, Juventus fell afoul of controversial decisions as they lost 2-3 to Serie A leaders Inter Milan and are now 15 points away from the summit, with AC Milan firming up second spot with a win while Napoli and AS Roma played out a 2-2 draw.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both won with sizeable scorelines as the former still hold a six-point lead atop the Bundesliga table. Paris Saint-Germain suffered a shock defeat to Stade Rennais, which saw Lens move to the top of the Ligue 1 table after a 5-0 victory over Paris FC.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

3

Mohamed Salah racked up a goal, an assist and won a penalty in a single game for only the third time in his Liverpool career (428 games), with the previous two instances vs Newcastle and Arsenal in back-to-back matches in Dec. 2018. It was Salah's first game with a goal and assist with Liverpool in all competitions since Sep. 2025 vs Atlético Madrid in the UCL.

57

Curtis Jones scored his first goal for Liverpool since December 2024 vs Leicester, ending a 57-game streak without a goal in all competitions.

4+

Arsenal scored 4+ goals in back-to-back FA Cup matches for the first time since 2004.

1

Eberechi Eze became the first Arsenal player in the last 10 seasons to record multiple assists at half-time in an FA Cup match. Eze had two goal contributions at half-time in a competitive match for the first time since March 2025, when he had a goal and assist in Palace's 3-0 win at Fulham.

22

Since his debut in the FA Cup in January 2017, only Marcus Rashford (23) has scored more goals across England's two major domestic cups than Gabriel Jesus (22 - 11 in FA Cup, 11 in League Cup).

1

Pedro Neto scored the first hat trick of his career, while Liam Delap also made 3 goal contributions for the first time in his career as Chelsea defeated Hull City.

7

Estêvão (18y 295d) became the youngest Chelsea player to score in the FA Cup since Callum Hudson-Odoi in January 2019 against Sheffield Wednesday (18y 81d). Only Lamine Yamal (15) has more goals as an 18-year-old in all competitions this season for a big five European club than Estêvão (7 - level with Lennart Karl).

Estêvão has 7 goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season - the most by a Chelsea teenager in a season in the Premier League era.

105

For a 105th consecutive game in all competitions, Chelsea named a starting XI without a single player aged 30+; the second longest run by a Premier League team is 47 by Aston Villa between August 1997 and May 1998.

1

Wrexham advanced to the FA Cup fifth Round for the first time since 1996-97 - when they reached the quarterfinals.

Wrexham knocked out Ipswich Town from the FA Cup and moved on to the last 16 of the tournament. For the first time since 1997, Wrexham are back in the round of 16 �� pic.twitter.com/yXzMj5tXTO - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 13, 2026

1

Newcastle reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997-00.

36 and 22

Aston Villa saw a 36-game home unbeaten streak when leading at halftime in all competitions end, as did their 22-game unbeaten streak when leading at halftime in all competitions.

2 and 38

Sandro Tonali became the first player to score two goals from outside the box in a single game for Newcastle since Mohamed Diamé vs Preston in the League Cup back in October 2016. Tonali's two goals ended a run of 38 games without scoring this season.

17

Manchester City have won their last 17 FA Cup games at the Etihad Stadium, tying the longest home winning streak in the competition's history, set by Clapham Rovers between December 1873 and February 1881.

1

Mansfield Town's win over Burnley was the first time that the club had eliminated a top-flight side from the FA Cup since February 1969 (3-0 vs West Ham in the fifth Round). Mansfield Town also advanced to the FA Cup fifth Round for the first time in 51 years since 1974-75.

6

Crysencio Summerville has scored in 6 of his last 7 games in all competitions; he had 0 goals in 16 games this season prior to this run. No Premier League player has scored more goals in all competitions in 2026 than him.

69

Vinícius Jr. scored his 69th LALIGA goal, passing Neymar (68) and tying Ronaldinho (69) for the eighth-most among Brazilian players in LALIGA history.

Real Madrid have almost half as many more penalites awarded to them in LALIGA as the team with the second most �� pic.twitter.com/mA2Jrs3cj8 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 15, 2026

11

Real Madrid have score 11 penalties in LALIGA this season (most in Europe's top 5 leagues), the most by a club in a LALIGA season since Villarreal scored 12 in 2020-21.

5

Álvaro Arbeloa (5) has the third-best LALIGA winning streak while starting a Real Madrid coaching role. Only Vanderlei Luxemburgo (7), and Xabi Alonso (6) have made better starts.

11

All 11 of Gonzalo García's senior goals for Real Madrid in all competitions dating back to last season have come with Kylian Mbappé off the field.

17

Rayo Vallecano ended a streak of 17 LALIGA matches without a win against Atlético Madrid, the longest in their rivalry. The 3-0 win was also Rayo's largest win over Atleti in LALIGA since 1979 (won 4-1).

After throttling Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, Atletico Madrid get thrashed in LALIGA to Rayo Vallecano �� Anything can happen in football �� pic.twitter.com/RYwece9rD6 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 15, 2026

6

Vedat Muriqi has scored more headed goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season, becoming the first Mallorca player to score six headed goals in a single campaign since Pierre Webó in 2010/11 (also six). With 16 goals overall, only four players in Europe's T5 leagues have scored more than him.

50

Muriqi also scored his 50th career LALIGA goal. Since he joined Mallorca at the start of 2022, his 50 goals are the 6th most in LALIGA and 2nd most by any player on a club other than RMA, BAR or ATM (Ante Budimir, 64)

2

Francesco Pio Esposito (20 years-231 days) became the second youngest Italian to score for Inter against Juventus in the last 60 years in Serie A (since 1970), after Mario Balotelli (18 years-249 days on April 18, 2009)

1

Andrea Cambiaso became the first player to score a goal and an own goal vs Inter Milan in Serie A since Atalanta's José Palomino in 2022

1

Luka Modric became the oldest scorer of a game-winning goal in Serie A history at 40 years, 157 days old. He also became the third-oldest overall goalscorer in Serie A history (Zlatan Ibrahimovic at 41y, 166d and Alessandro Costacurta at 41y, 25d).

500 and 300

Harry Kane scored his 300th league goal of his club career, while also reaching the 500 goal mark for club and country in all competitions.

40+ and 9

Kane also became the first player from Europe's top 5 leagues to score 40+ goals this season - he has 41 Goals in 35 games. Kane has scored 25+ goals in his last 4 league seasons (7th time in his career). Kane also scored his ninth penalty of the season; only Paul Breitner has converted more penalties in a season (10 in 1980-81). In total, the Englishman has converted all 23 of his Bundesliga penalties.

10+10

Luis Díaz became the second player in Europe's top 5 leagues with 10+ goals and 10+ assists this season. Both players with 10+ goals and 10+ assists this season play for Bayern (also Michael Olise 10 goals, 16 assists).

1

RB Leipzig drew 2-2 against Wolfsburg after trailing twice. Prior to this result Leipzig were the ONLY team from Europe's top 5 leagues to not win a single point from losing positions this season.

3

Rennes handed PSG only their third defeat in Ligue 1 this season, all of which have been away from home. It ended PSG's seven-match winning streak in Ligue 1. However, this was PSG's third loss in its last eight matches in all competitions.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.