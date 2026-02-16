Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye Madrid teen Valdepeñas

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid's Víctor Valdepeñas is among Arsenal's favored options to strengthen their defense, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have an interest in signing Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae, and Juventus want to renew Weston McKennie's contract but won't double his wages.

TRENDING RUMORS

Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepeñas, left, has caught the eye. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- Real Madrid's Víctor Valdepeñas is among Arsenal's favored options as Mikel Arteta aims to further reinforce his back line in the summer transfer window, as reported by AS. Even so, the Gunners will face competition to land the 19-year-old -- who plays at either left back or center back for the Castilla side and has made one appearance at senior level -- with several other top clubs in Europe interested. AC Milan have a longstanding desire to sign him, while the Spain U19 international has also caught the eye of clubs in the German Bundesliga.

- Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have an interest in signing Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae and have him on their respective summer shortlists, reports Bild's Christian Falk. Spurs' move would largely depend on who their next permanent manager will be, while the Blues have good options in defense already but want to add to Liam Rosenior's squad after missing out on Liverpool-bound Jérémy Jacquet. Kim, 29, is happy to stay at Bayern but is currently third choice behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah.

- Juventus would like to speed up the process of renewing Weston McKennie's contract, but the USMNT midfielder's agents have asked for his wages to be doubled, with his current earnings being between €2.5 million-€3 million per season, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Juve are willing to offer the 27-year-old a pay rise, with his deal expiring in the summer, but not enough to reach his agent's demands. Other European clubs have shown an interest in signing McKennie as a free agent, but he wants to stay with Juventus.

- Chelsea and Liverpool have put in the most groundwork for a possible move to sign Nottingham Forest center back Murillo, as reported by TEAMtalk. Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for defensive trio Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoît Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah, while there is uncertainty around the futures of Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez at Liverpool. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all extensively monitored Murillo amid an expectation that the 23-year-old Brazil international will push for a summer move.

- Bayern Munich are closely following RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and keen to remain informed on his situation, as manager Vincent Kompany likes the 19-year-old, says Fabrizio Romano. There will still be competition to sign the Ivory Coast international as Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring him, while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also sent scouts to watch him. Diomande has also been linked with Liverpool and recently said that clarified that they are his father's favorite club.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Madrid correspondent Alex Kirkland looks at Real Madrid's Víctor Valdepeñas.

It was a surprise when Valdepeñas made his Real Madrid debut earlier this season, but the young defender did well in the team's 2-1 LaLiga win at Alavés, even if then-coach Xabi Alonso singled him out -- a little unfairly -- for a mistake in Alavés' equalizer. Otherwise, the teenager excelled, filling in capably and proving he's a useful option at left back when Álvaro Carreras, Fran García and Ferland Mendy are all unavailable. Otherwise, Valdepeñas has spent this season impressing with Madrid's reserve team, Castilla, where he tends to play as center back alongside another highly-rated prospect, Joan Martínez. The defender's biggest asset is his pace: he's been known to match Vinicius Junior in sprint tests in training. For months now there have been links with Arsenal and Bundesliga clubs in the Spanish press, and that's no surprise: Madrid's academy is a consistent source of top talent, even if that talent doesn't always find its way into the first team. Just look at Nico Paz's impact at Como, or Chema Andrés' form with Stuttgart. Valdepeñas has a contract at Madrid until 2029, and his development between now and May will dictate whether Madrid see his future at the Bernabéu, or elsewhere.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:57 How Antoine Semenyo has had a 'flawless' transition to Man City Don Hutchison and Kieran Gibbs speak after Manchester City's 2-0 win over Salford City in the FA Cup fourth round.

- AC Milan are open to offers in the region of around €80 million for USMNT winger Christian Pulisic amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United. (Caught Offside)

- Despite offers from the Premier League and Saudi Pro League, Scott McTominay's priority is to stay at Napoli, with talks regarding a contract extension progressing well. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester City are plotting a £70 million summer move for Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who also continues to be subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. (Football Insider)

- Arsenal sent a scout to monitor Pio Esposito in Internazionale's 3-2 win over Juventus, in which the 20-year-old scored. (Nicolo Schira)

- Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Crystal Palace have all initiated discussions regarding a possible move for Real Madrid center back Antonio Rudiger. (Caught Offside)

- Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are ready to rival Barcelona for 18-year-old Twente center back Ruud Nijstad. (TEAMtalk)

- Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney has refused to rule out a return to the Premier League after turning down January offers in favor of staying in Saudi Arabia. (Sky Sports)

- Barcelona could let Marc Casado leave as the midfielder is "a victim of the competition" at the club. (Sport)

- Atlanta United will sign 34-year-old winger Fafa Picault, who is a free agent and last played for Inter Miami. (Tom Bogert)