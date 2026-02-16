Ivan Toney outscoring Cristiano Ronaldo, has hopes of England World Cup return

Open Extended Reactions

Ivan Toney is dreaming of winning the World Cup with England as he attempts to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The 29-year-old Al Ahli striker, who has 20 Saudi Pro League goals to his name so far this season -- two more than Cristiano Ronaldo -- won the last of his seven England caps in a friendly against Senegal in June last year and picked up a runners-up medal at Euro 2024.

Asked what it would be to him to be included in Tuchel's squad in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer, Toney told Sky Sports News: "It would be a dream to play there. Everybody dreams of that, and imagine if we were to win the World Cup? That would be for the country.

"You have these little visions of what could happen, these kind of things. If it was to come true, it would be a big blessing."

Ivan Toney has hopes of an England recall this summer. Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Toney acknowledged that Bayern Munich frontman Harry Kane, who he described as "the best finisher in football" remains the England's number one, but he has high hopes of providing the back-up to him.

He said: "My job is to keep scoring goals and hopefully that gives me the best chance of being there."

Eyebrows were raised when Toney, then 28, move to Al Ahli from Brentford during the summer of 2024, and he admits he could return to the Premier League one day.

He said: "I never say never. I've goals I want to achieve here first, but in football, in life, you never know what's around the corner. You just take it day-by-day, step-by-step. Hopefully I can achieve something big here first and who knows what the next step is?"

