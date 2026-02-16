European club ask fans to chip in to sign English non-league veteran

Open Extended Reactions

Curtis Edwards is wanted by Östersunds but only if fans chip in to pay the transfer fee. Getty

A veteran in non-league football is being targeted by a Swedish club, who are asking their fans to pay the transfer fee.

Curtis Edwards is no stranger to Östersunds, where he played under Graham Potter's management.

He also represented Ytterhogdal and Djurgården in Sweden, and Stabæk in Norway.

But despite plying his trade in non-league this season with Gateshead, Edwards is the subject of an ambitious transfer bid from his former club Östersunds who released a statement on their official website seeking the help of their supporters.

"Help us! An opportunity has recently opened up to bring former ÖFK player Curtis Edwards here," it read.

"An addition to the squad that could be crucial for the season. The club is informing you about this in advance because we need your help to get him here.

"Since this is a player acquisition that was initially not intended or budgeted for, we need to do what we can together to bring Curtis Edwards home to Jämtkraft Arena and Östersunds.

"Now we are gathering strength and making this acquisition possible!

"Help us get the next dream signing to the player squad! Any surplus will go to future strengthening of the player squad."

Östersunds are asking for 200,000 SEK which works out to 100 SEK for each of the 2,000 fans which made up their average crowd last season.

The sum is equivalent to £16,411.60 or $22,393.54.

Supporters who donate 1500 SEK will also be given their own Edwards scarf by the club.

Now 31, midfielder Edwards came through Middlesbrough's academy before spending seven years playing in Sweden and Norway.

He made 17 appearances for Woking in the National League when he returned to England in 2023-24. He then moved on to Notts County in League Two.

He is now with Gateshead who are bottom of the National League.