'Everyone needs Neymar': Santos forward returns ahead of World Cup

Neymar is back in the Santos fold after knee surgery. (Photo by William Oliveira/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Neymar made his return for Santos on Sunday, playing his first minutes since having minor left knee surgery on Dec. 22.

The Brazilian forward came off the bench and played 50 minutes in his team's 6-0 triumph against Velo Clube, a result that saw Santos qualify for the quarterfinal of the Campeonato Paulista.

Santos coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda was pleased with Neymar's performance despite the 33-year-old missing a good chance to get on the scoresheet.

"I think everyone needs Neymar," Vojvoda said after the game. "Santos, the national team... [Brazil coach Carlo] Ancelotti will be happy if he's doing well. One thing will lead to another."

Neymar, who helped Santos avoid relegation last season, is focused on claiming a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

Injuries have prevented the country's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals from playing for Brazil since Oct. 2023.

"He's a world-class player," Vojvoda said of Neymar.

"He still has that ambition. I see it in every little game, in every small-sided game in training, he wants to be there and he wants to win. That's what motivates him."