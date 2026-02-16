Qarabag vs Newcastle United: TV channel in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United face Qarabag FK in Azerbaijan on Wednesday evening, as they look to make it through to the Champions League Round of 16.

Newcastle come into this game in a rather upbeat mood, after two impressive wins in their last two games -- first in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur, when they won 2-1, before an impressive 3-1 away win in the FA Cup against Aston Villa.

Qarabag, on the other hand, have had a slight blip domestically, following their 6-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in their last game of the Champions League league phase. They lost 2-1 to Shamakhi in the first leg of their Azerbaijan Cup quarterfinal, and have only managed wins by narrow margins on either side of that loss. So, it will take a big effort from Qarabag to take a lead to Newcastle in the second leg.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Wednesday on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., SonyLIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 5:45 p.m. GMT (12:45 p.m. ET; 11:15 p.m. IST, and 4:45 a.m. AEDT, Thursday)

Venue: Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, Baku

Referee: Espen Eskas (Norway)

VAR: Rob Dieperink (Netherlands)

Team news

Qarabag

Qarabag head coach Qurban Qurbanov is likely to have all his first-team players fit and available for this game.

Newcastle United

Emil Krafth, D: knee, OUT

Fabian Schär, D: ankle, OUT

Tino Livramento, D: hamstring, OUT

Bruno Guimarães, M: muscle, OUT

Joelinton, M: thigh, OUT

Lewis Miley, M: knee, DOUBT

Talking Points

Sandro Tonali is the man for Newcastle

Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

In the absence of Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton, the Newcastle midfield's heartbeat is their Italian, Sandro Tonali. Tonali was superb in the second half of the FA Cup win against Aston Villa, and it wasn't just because of the two goals he scored. The second of those goals was a superb strike past Emiliano Martínez in the Villa goal, as well.

However, the goals are just a bonus from everything else that Tonali brings to this Newcastle side. He's been an excellent presser, tackles well and wins the ball high up the field, and has got an eye for a pass. In what should be a hostile atmosphere in this away game for Newcastle, Tonali holds the key for Eddie Howe's side.

Qarabag away has been a tough UCL tie for all teams this season

In their first home matches in the Champions League league stage this season, Qarabag won two, drew one and lost one. That loss came against Ajax in December, but their last two home games have seen impressive results. They were 2-0 down against Eintracht Frankfurt, and produced a superb comeback to eventually win 3-2. That was after they produced an impressive performance in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea as well. It points to how this will not be an easy game for Newcastle, and this is a game that Howe's side will have to get their game plan and intensity spot on in.

The Champions League has been Newcastle's saving grace so far this season

Joe Willock. FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle are currently 10th in the Premier League with just 36 points from 26 games. They face a huge task on their hand for any kind of European qualification from the league this season, let alone another season in the Champions League.

However, they have had some impressive results and performances in the Champions League, not least that impressive 1-1 away draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the last game of the league stage.

Newcastle and Howe will no doubt be looking towards these cup competitions to make their season seem acceptable, as their Premier League campaign meanders away due to their inconsistency.

Qarabag cannot play like they did against Liverpool, can they?

Qarabag did some impressive things against Liverpool, like showing confidence in playing out of the back, and creating a few chances. However, those little patches of attacking play came at the cost of defensive stability. The Azerbaijani side were too open at the back, and Liverpool were ruthless in putting them to the sword.

Newcastle have some excellent attacking players too, and if they are given the space and time that Qarabag allowed the Liverpool attackers, then Newcastle could put them to the sword and put the tie to bed even before the second leg at St. James' Park next week.

What do the numbers say?