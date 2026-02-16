Cesc Fabregas tells Álvaro Morata: 'I don't like excuses' after Como red card

Open Extended Reactions

Álvaro Morata saw red for Como against Fiorentina. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Como coach Cesc Fabregas did not hold back when criticising Álvaro Morata after the veteran forward was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in quick succession in a 2-1 home defeat to Fiorentina.

The Spain international came on in the 57th minute of Saturday's game and with his team looking for an equaliser, he was booked in the 88th minute after a tussle with Fiorentina's Rolando Mandragora.

Only 60 seconds later and the former Chelsea player put his head towards Luca Ranieri in an off-the-ball incident that sent the Fiorentina player to the ground and led to Morata being given his marching orders.

- Como stun Napoli to reach 1st Copa Italia semifinal in 40 years

"Provocation is part of football," Fabregas said of Morata's sending off after the game.

"Those who don't take it have to do something else. He's an experienced player, and I expect more from him, because the line between winning and losing is very thin. I don't like excuses. You have to play your own game; what others say shouldn't matter to you."

Morata, who recently returned from a thigh injury he picked up in December, will be suspended for Wednesday's league game at parent club AC Milan.

He joined Como on loan from AC Milan in the summer and has yet to score in 15 league games.

Saturday's loss ended Como's 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions and dropped the team to seventh in Serie A.