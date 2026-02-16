Eden Hazard names his most underrated teammate, and his best goal

Nedum Onuoha reacts to Chelsea's 4-0 win over Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round. (0:49)

Eden Hazard has looked to a fellow Belgium international when asked to name his most underrated teammate.

"I always thought Mousa Dembélé was one of the best midfielders of that generation," Hazard told The Guardian.

"People didn't talk about him much because he didn't score goals, but the fans in the Premier League know he was a top, top player."

Hazard retired three years ago after a career which took him from Lille to Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard named Mousa Dembélé as his most underrated teammate. Getty

He won Ligue 1 once, the Premier League twice, an FA Cup and an EFL Cup, two Europa Leagues, two LaLiga trophies, a Copa del Rey, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a UEFA Club World Cup.

But rather than praising a teammate from his time at the summit of the European game with Chelsea or Madrid, he picked Dembélé from their time together with Belgium.

Dembélé and Hazard were a part of Belgium's golden generation who finished third at the 2018 World Cup, and topped the FIFA rankings three years earlier.

Dembélé was also a Premier League standout with Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Eden Hazard's favourite goal came against Tottenham

Hazard scored a variety of memorable goals including a mazy dribble against Arsenal in 2017, and a 2019 strike against West Ham with six defenders in front of him.

But Hazard looks elsewhere for his proudest goal.

"Maybe the one against Tottenham," he said. Hazard ended Tottenham's title challenge in 2016 in the final minutes of a 2-2 draw with Chelsea a decade ago.

The Belgian winger curled a strike into the top corner to grab an equaliser and end Spurs' hopes.