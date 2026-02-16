FA Cup fifth-round draw: Wrexham to host Premier League giants Chelsea

Wrexham will host Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup following the draw on Monday.
The Welsh club beat Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the third round before edging Championship rivals Ipswich Town on Friday.
Chelsea thrashed Hull City 4-0 on Friday in their first match.
Elsewhere, eight-time champions and Premier League leaders Arsenal will face English League One side Mansfield Town.
Either Port Vale or Bristol City, whose fourth-round clash was postponed due to the weather, will host Premier League side Sunderland.
Full draw:
Fulham vs. Southampton
Port Vale or Bristol City vs. Sunderland
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Leeds United vs. Norwich City
Mansfield Town vs. Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool
Wrexham vs. Chelsea
West Ham United vs. Macclesfield Town or Brentford