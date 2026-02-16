FA Cup fifth-round draw: Wrexham to host Premier League giants Chelsea

Phil Parkinson speaks after Wrexham's 1-0 win over Ipswich in the FA Cup fourth round. (2:17)

Wrexham will host Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup following the draw on Monday.

The Welsh club beat Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the third round before edging Championship rivals Ipswich Town on Friday.

Chelsea thrashed Hull City 4-0 on Friday in their first match.

Elsewhere, eight-time champions and Premier League leaders Arsenal will face English League One side Mansfield Town.

Either Port Vale or Bristol City, whose fourth-round clash was postponed due to the weather, will host Premier League side Sunderland.

Full draw:

Fulham vs. Southampton

Port Vale or Bristol City vs. Sunderland

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Leeds United vs. Norwich City

Mansfield Town vs. Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

Wrexham vs. Chelsea

West Ham United vs. Macclesfield Town or Brentford