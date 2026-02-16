Madrid's Arbeloa on Benfica: We want to win, it's not about revenge

Open Extended Reactions

Álvaro Arbeloa insisted on Monday that Real Madrid's Champions League playoff vs. Benfica "isn't about revenge," after the Portuguese club's surprise win last month forced Madrid out of the UCL top eight.

Benfica -- coached by former Madrid boss José Mourinho -- beat Madrid 4-2 at the Estadio Da Luz on Jan. 28, with goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scoring a dramatic 98th-minute header.

That result saw Madrid miss out on automatic qualification for the round of 16, as they now face a two-legged tie against the same opponents, with the first leg on Tuesday in Lisbon.

"We always think about winning. Our objective isn't just eliminating Benfica," coach Arbeloa said in a news conference on Monday, when asked if he was out for revenge. "Our objective is winning the Champions League, it's not about revenge. It's about going through in the tie, that's why we're here."

Kylian Mbappé has been struggling with discomfort in his left knee. SERGIO PEREZ/EPA/Shutterstock

The league phase meeting between the teams saw wild celebrations at the full-time whistle, with Mourinho in tears, as Trubin's last-gasp goal meant Benfica qualified in the last playoff spot.

"[Benfica] haven't surprised me. I know what José's teams are like," Arbeloa said on Monday. "But this is a new game. It has nothing to do with the one three weeks ago."

Mourinho coached Arbeloa when the pair coincided at Madrid between 2010 and 2013, forming a close relationship.

"We're good friends," Arbeloa said. "We always want the best for each other... All I can say is I always wish José all the best. But my objective is to eliminate Benfica."

Star forward Kylian Mbappé was an unused substitute in the team's LaLiga win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, as he struggles with discomfort in his left knee, and Arbeloa wouldn't say if he would be available to start on Tuesday.

"[Mbappé] has come here with us to train," Arbeloa said. "Tomorrow you'll see if he plays or not."