Jürgen Klopp's agent: Man United, Chelsea made approach

Jürgen Klopp's agent claimed Manchester United and Chelsea both made an approach for the former Liverpool boss after he left Anfield.

Marc Kosicke also claimed in an interview with Transfermarkt that the 58-year-old German also could have managed England or the United States after leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season.

United and Chelsea both strongly deny having made approaches to Klopp, either personally or via an agent, the Press Association understands. ESPN reported in 2024 that the USMNT and England both sought out Klopp in their searches for a manager, but were ultimately rejected.

The former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund manager spent nine years at Liverpool before taking on his current role as head of global football with Red Bull.

Kosicke said: "Maybe at some point he'll say he needs to smell the locker room again. But at the moment he's very, very happy in his role.

"Before joining Red Bull, Jürgen could have coached the United States or England. Probably also Germany, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn't already been there."

He added: "Even Chelsea and Manchester United inquired, although Jürgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England.

"These inquiries keep coming. He's extremely happy with what he's achieved. And it's still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired."

Kosicke claimed the United States approached Klopp before they appointed Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for Gregg Berhalter in September 2024, while the Football Association named Thomas Tuchel as Gareth Southgate's successor in January 2025.

The FA has been approached for comment.

In October, Klopp said he did not intend to return to management, before adding that a return to Liverpool is not impossible.

"I said I will never coach a different team in England. So that means if [Klopp returns] it's Liverpool," Klopp told the Diary of a CEO podcast last year. "So yeah, theoretically it's possible.

"I love what I do right now, I don't miss coaching. I don't. I mean I do coach, just different, not players. And I don't miss it. I don't miss standing in the rain two-and-a-half, three hours. I don't miss going to press conference three times a week, having 10-12 interviews a week. I don't miss that."

Information from PA was used in this report.