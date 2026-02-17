ISL Musings: Chhetri, Kanteerava show up; Mohun Bagan look favourites as East Bengal, Jamshedpur shine in opening week

Open Extended Reactions

We've waited more than ten months to do this again. But as the new Indian Super League season takes its first two-day break between games, we're back to do what we love when it's ISL season - muse!

Spoiler alert: Regular viewers of the ISL will be happy (or not?) to know that some things about the league really haven't changed.

Here are the 2026 season's first ISL Musings:

Cut the players some slack

First things first, none of these players in the ISL have had anything like a proper pre-season training camp. In fact, they've spent a large part of the last ten months wondering if they'd even have a league to play in, uncertain about their livelihoods. So, it is understandable that in most games, players have not looked as sharp as they might have been in opening games of previous seasons.

They're not going to be at their best or fittest for a few more weeks, that's only logical. That's not the players' fault. They deserve some sympathy on this front as they've not been put in a position where they can compete at their best possible level.

Mohun Bagan do Mohun Bagan things

As a neutral in Indian football over the last few years, can it be unarguably said that you've got your money's worth from watching Mohun Bagan? Here's the thing, they don't care, their fans don't care. All they want is for Mohun Bagan to win. And Mohun Bagan win, most times.

They did so on opening day of the ISL too. This team under Sergio Lobera can go up a few gears in terms of their football, but two goals, a clean sheet, and three points - that's all that matters to Mohun Bagan.

Jamie MacLaren in action for Mohun Bagan against Kerala Blasters during the ISL 2025-26 season. Dipayan Bose / Focus Sports / ISL

Oh, and them not playing doesn't mean they aren't favourites to win the league again this season. They've got the luxury of being able to bring Jason Cummings on as a substitute, something most teams lack.

Jamie Maclaren is among the goals straightaway. Robinho on their left wing got off to a lively start, too. Try and catch them if you can.

Blasters inexplicably choose not to vibe with Vibin

Kerala Blasters have had significant churn in Indian football's humongous off-season, so it was probably not a surprise to see that they barely competed with Mohun Bagan in the opening game. They fought hard, but they never really threatened Bagan, even if substitute Kévin Yoke was impressive on the left wing for them.

It will be interesting to see, though, if Vibin Mohanan plays more games from the start in the next few weeks. Looking at their squad before the season, it seemed like Vibin was a shoo-in for the starting XI. Instead, David Catala chose to start with Ebindas Yesudasan instead.

As a result of going without the one midfielder who can control tempo and help them keep possession, the Blasters conceded the initiative to Bagan, and against a team of that quality, it became a huge challenge for them to wrestle any momentum back on their side as they chased the game in the second half.

Kanteerava shows up, Chhetri shows up

Bengaluru FC played SC Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in what the club might have considered an inopportune time, with the game coinciding with India's match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. However, despite that rather giant distraction, more than 12,000 people flocked to the Kanteerava to watch their team play at home for the first time in ten months. They were given a treat too, as Bengaluru won 2-0, and won fairly comfortably, thanks to goals from Sivasakthi Narayanan and Sunil Chhetri.

Prathiksha MK/Focus Sports/ ISL

Yes, Chhetri is back on an ISL scoresheet again. As if he was ever gone. That record-breaking career has another accolade added to it now - the oldest to ever score an ISL goal. He's 41, he's going strong, and he'll have to continue to do so for Renedy Singh's team this season.

And what a first goal Bengaluru scored too: Naorem Roshan Singh well in opposition territory from left-back, pinging one to his opposite full-back Nikhil Poojary in the box, who pats a header down to Sivasakthi who taps home easily. A superb team goal, with only Indians involved in it, how very lovely.

Jamshedpur's attack makes them dark horses

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC are fun to watch. He's even got Pronay Halder making some sumptuous reverse passes... Yes, you read that right. Halder's assist for Madih Talal's winner against Mohammedan SC was a superb exhibition of what a deep-lying midfielder must do. He won the ball high in Mohammedan territory and then slipped in a lovely pass for Talal.

That, in a microcosm, is what makes Jamshedpur dark horses to challenge Mohun Bagan at the top this season. They've got some seriously skilful players in those attacking areas too. Mohammed Sanan is a menace down that left, Ritwik Das down the right was always an outlet, the full-backs Mark Zothanpuia and Nikhil Barla were full of energy too. That support cast to help out Talal and their main striker Raphael Messi Bouli is one of the best in the league this season.

Of course, they will face tougher tests this season than this young, all-Indian Mohammedan side. But they've got the ingredients to win a lot, and look stylish while doing so too.

Miguel, Ejjezzari light it up for East Bengal

After a few years, East Bengal entered this ISL season as one of the favourites, with their squad definitely amongst the strongest in the league. And they lived up to that billing on opening day. Attacking midfielder Miguel Ferreira and striker Youssef Ejjezzari were particularly impressive, as East Bengal went on top of the (extremely) nascent ISL table.

East Bengal's Youssef Ezzejjari (L). Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ISL

Ejjezzari was clinical with two superb finishes, and Miguel rounded off a strong performance with a great goal to finish off NorthEast United's challenge in second-half stoppage time.

East Bengal have begun well. But that's all they've done for now. They need to keep this going for longer. If they perform like they did against NorthEast, they will be in with a shout of winning this league this season.