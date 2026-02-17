Trinity Rodman headlines USWNT squad for SheBelieves Cup

Washington Spirit and USWNT star Trinity Rodman joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss her record contract and the future of women's soccer in the U.S. (1:53)

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, OL Lyonnes midfielder Lindsey Heaps and Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle headline the United States women's national team roster selected by manager Emma Hayes for the 11th edition of the SheBelieves Cup from March 1-8 in Tennessee, Ohio and New Jersey.

The 26-player roster contains 19 domestic players and seven performers based with clubs abroad. Six of those players -- Heaps, Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Arsenal defender Emily Fox, OL Lyonnes midfielder Lily Yohannes, and the Chelsea duo of defender Naomi Girma and Alyssa Thompson -- are currently competing in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The USWNT aims to win the tournament for the eighth time. Just 13 players from last year's SheBelieves Cup roster return for this year's edition.

"The SheBelieves Cup is a fantastic tournament which gives us the opportunity to replicate the group stage of a FIFA tournament," Hayes said.

"Three quality games in quick succession also allow us to replicate conditions that will prepare us for the World Cup qualifying campaign this fall. As always, we want to keep developing our player pool to be more and more prepared. As we gain more experience, I expect our standards to keep improving."

Rodman is looking to build off her performances in a pair of January friendlies against Paraguay and Chile, scoring twice and even coaxing Hayes to join her in a celebratory dance in the latter match.

Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson, the other two parts of the Triple Espresso forward line that was so successful at the 2024 Olympics, are still working their way back to full fitness after each player welcomed a baby into the world last year. Both Heaps and Lavelle will be aiming to make their first USWNT appearances of 2026.

The SheBelieves Cup includes matches against Argentina, Canada, and Colombia, all of which currently sit within the top 30 of the FIFA world rankings.

The USWNT plays Argentina on March 1 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. followed by its next match three days later against long-time rivals Canada at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio. The USWNT's final match in the competition is on March 7 against Colombia at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

Trinity Rodman scored twice in a pair of January friendlies. Photo by Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

This edition of the tournament will also feature a format change: all matches tied at the end of regulation go straight to penalties. Therefore, while the tournament winner will still be determined by total points, teams will receive three points for a win, one point for a tie after regulation, and one point for winning the penalty-kick shootout.

If teams are tied on points following the round-robin stage, the following tiebreakers apply in order: overall goal difference, total goals scored, and head-to-head results at the end of regulation. If the head-to-head match resulted in a draw, that result stands regardless of any penalty shootout outcome. The final tiebreaker, if required, will be the Fair Play ranking.

The roster does have its share of young players, with 12 of those called up having 10 or fewer caps. The average age is 24.4 years, slightly more than the 24.1 that was handed during the recent January camp.

The naming of sisters Gisele and Alyssa Thompson to the roster marks the fourth time the two have been selected together, with the first being the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

The Thompson sisters are the third pair of sisters to represent the USWNT.

The first instance of USWNT sisters occurred in the late 1990s when twins Lorrie and Ronnie Fair were called up together. More recently, Samantha and Kristie Mewis were both named to the 2021 Olympic Team.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

2026 SheBelieves Cup

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 7), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 5), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 4)

DEFENDERS (9): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 6/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 71/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 50/2), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 6/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 10/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 113/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 5/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 3/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 3/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Sam Coffey (Manchester City, ENG; 42/5), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 170/38), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 13/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 116/27), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 13/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 31/9), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 13/1)

FORWARDS (6): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 2/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 49/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 14/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 15/6), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 26/3)