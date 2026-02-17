Transfer rumors, news: Man United want Liverpool's Mac Allister

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Mo Salah's performance vs. Brighton after he converted a penalty in the 68th minute. (1:15)

Manchester United are considering a shock move for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, while Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is the closest thing to a perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Could Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister really move to Man United? Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

- Liverpool view Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as the closest thing to a perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah, reports TEAMtalk. Even so, Bayern will shut down any idea of a departure for the former Crystal Palace star, who is also in no rush to return to the Premier League, and they are even preparing to open talks about a new contract despite his current deal running until 2029. Liverpool's alternatives are RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, Athletic Club's Nico Williams, and Paris Saint-Germain pair Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola. Meanwhile, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in Olise but his transfer could cost over €100 million.

- Arsenal have been told that Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is considering a transfer away from the club this summer, as reported by TEAMtalk. The 23-year-old's contract includes a release clause in the region of €100 million, with Barcelona and the Gunners being the two clubs that appeal most to him. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been informed that he could be available by "intermediaries."

- Juventus will speak to Marcos Senesi's agent again to try to reach an agreement to sign the center back as a free agent when his contract at AFC Bournemouth expires this summer, as reported by Nicolo Schira. Juve are working to overtake Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Manchester United in the race to sign the 28-year-old.

- Manchester United will continue to monitor Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney as the Red Devils plan their recruitment strategy for the midfield ahead of the summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk. Middlesbrough were resolute in January to see off interest from Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, but there is a belief that Hackney will be playing Premier League football next season whether that is due to promotion or a transfer, and his links with former Boro boss Michael Carrick (who is now in charge at Old Trafford) could be key to his future. But Everton are also keeping an eye on the 23-year-old's situation.

ESPN's Liverpool correspondent Beth Lindop on the chances of a shock move for midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

While there has been plenty of speculation over Mac Allister's future in recent months, this one feels like a bit of a non-starter. The Argentina international was outstanding for Arne Slot's side as they romped to the title last season but his notable dip in form has contributed to their struggles this term. With close friends and fellow South Americans Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez having left the club last summer, there have been some suggestions Mac Allister could soon be open to a new challenge. However, considering a player hasn't directly transferred between Liverpool and Manchester United since Phil Chisnall in 1964, it seems highly unlikely Mac Allister will be the one to buck that trend. The midfielder is under contract at Anfield until 2028 and so would command a significant transfer fee this summer. It is a move that would make little sense for all parties.

- Arsenal hold an edge over Tottenham Hotspur in their efforts to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as a free agent in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool are considering reigniting their interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon in case Mohamed Salah leaves. (Football Insider)

- Nicolas Jackson is set to return to Chelsea in the summer as Bayern Munich are unlikely to trigger the clause that would require them to sign the striker for a further £56.2 million on top of the £14.3 million loan fee. (Times)

- Manchester City prefer to loan out James Trafford than let the goalkeeper permanently leave, with Leeds United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United interested. (TEAMtalk)

- Arsenal will be willing to let left back Riccardo Calafiori leave in the summer amid growing concerns about his injury record. (Football Insider)

- European and Saudi Pro League sides are waiting to move for Hakan Calhanoglu if Internazionale can't reach an agreement to extend the midfielder's contract. (Nicolo Schira)

- There is plenty of Premier League interest in Marc Casado, but the midfielder and Barcelona will make the final decision on whether he moves. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Stuttgart have submitted a concrete offer to sign Grischa Promel as a free agent in the summer, but Hoffenheim are keen to extend the midfielder's contract amid interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg. (Florian Plettenberg)

- St. Louis City are finalizing a deal to sign Venezuela forward Sergio Cordova on loan from Young Boys with an option to make the deal permanent. (Tom Bogert)