Man City loanee Claudio Echeverri happy at Girona after 'very bad time' in Germany

Girona's Claudio Echeverri is hoping that playing in Spain will help him return to the scintillating form that caught the eye of Manchester City and led to the club signing the Argentinian in 2024.

Echeverri, 20, only played three times for Pep Guardiola's side before leaving last summer on loan to Bayer Leverkusen.

After a disappointing spell in Germany, he joined Girona on loan in January.

"I'm here, happy, trying to get back to the version that saw me being sold to City," Echeverri told ESPN after making his fourth league appearance for Girona in a 2-1 win over Barcelona in LaLiga.

"We are very happy with the victory. I'm very happy. I had difficult months in Germany. I had a very bad time."

Claudio Echeverri played a big role in Girona's win over Barcelona on Monday night. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Echeverri played only 270 minutes in 11 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen but the former River Plate starlet was all smiles after the upset of Barcelona, especially after contributing to the winning goal.

"For me, Barcelona is the best team in the world," he said. "We know the quality players that Barcelona have.

"The team played well, we ran a lot and that's why we got the win. Hopefully this will be the push we need to keep going forward."

Echeverri is looking to find his feet at Girona, who are part of the City Football Group, and was glad to contribute to the winner on the night.

"I tried to help my team," he said. "I'm glad I could help the team score."

Barça players complained that Echeverri, who came on in the 72nd minute, had fouled Barcelona's Jules Koundé in the build-up to Girona's 86th minute winner.

After a brief video assistant referee (VAR) check the goal was given, much to Echeverri's relief.

Shown the replay after the game, Echeverri told El Chiringuito TV: "Yes, I stepped on his foot ... But I was running fast and perhaps it was accidental.

"I would have understood [if a foul had been called]. But luckily we got the victory."

The win lifted Girona to 12th in the standings and left Barcelona second in LaLiga, two points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.