England squad: Leah Williamson, Lauren James, Jess Carter back in for qualifiers

Leah Williamson, Lauren James, Hannah Hampton, Jess Carter and Alex Greewood have returned to the Lionesses' squad ahead of the start of their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign.

All five missed England's last run out in 2025, but there is no place in the squad for the injured Ella Toone, Niamh Charles, Missy Bo Kearns or Beth Mead.

Elsewhere, there are call-ups for uncapped players Grace Fisk, Freya Godfrey and Poppy Pattinson.

The likes of Williamson, Aggie Beevor-Jones and Lucia Kendall are included having recently made their comebacks from injury, while Taylor Hinds is named as she recovers from an ankle knock.

England open their qualifying campaign against Ukraine in Turkey on March 3 and then host Iceland at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on March 7.

"It's a new year with new objectives, as we start our qualification journey with these two very important fixtures against Ukraine and Iceland," Sarina Wiegman said.

"We want to start our campaign off in the best possible way and will need to be at a top level as we face two different challenges.

"This is new opposition for this England team, so that's exciting too. I am looking forward to being back with the squad and getting back to work.

"As always we're grateful to the fans for their support. A big crowd in Nottingham in a historic stadium will be really special, but we can't look too far ahead and our full focus first will be on our opening fixture."

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Grace Fisk, Alex Greenwood, Taylor Hinds, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Poppy Pattinson, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Grace Clinton, Lucia Kendall, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Freya Godfrey, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Jess Park, Alessia Russo