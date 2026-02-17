Nottingham Forest's 4th boss of season, Vitor Pereira, confident he can keep them up

Open Extended Reactions

Vitor Pereira believes he is the man to keep Nottingham Forest in the Premier League after becoming the club's fourth manager of the season.

The former Wolves boss has taken over at the City Ground on an 18-month deal after Sean Dyche followed Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou out of the door.

Pereira, who kept the Molineux club in the Premier League last season, inherits a team in the thick of a relegation battle, sitting three points above the bottom three with 12 games to go.

He said: "I prefer to speak about the present and the future. But you know this is a difficult season for the players, because it's different methodologies, different managers.

"It's not easy, but I believe the reason why I accept this job is because I believe in the quality of the players, because I believe in the potential of this club, the ambition of the president.

"Of course, I believe that it's possible [to stay up]. I believe that we can get points, results and quality in the games."

- Vitor Pereira appointed as Nottingham Forest head coach

- Forest appoint record 4th manager of season. Do multiple hirings and firings work?