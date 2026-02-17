Raphinha on LaLiga refs: Rules are different for Barcelona

Open Extended Reactions

Raphinha said Barcelona are playing under different rules to other teams after Girona beat them 2-1 on Monday to inflict a second successive defeat on Hansi Flick's side.

The loss at Montilivi came just days after Barça were hammered 4-0 by Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal, with both games featuring contested refereeing decisions.

A Pau Cubarsí goal was ruled out early in the second half of the loss to Atlético for offside after a seven minute VAR check, while Barça felt Girona's winner should have been disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

"We have a lot to improve on, but not just us," Raphinha posted on social media after Barça's defeat to Girona saw them slip to second in LaLiga behind Real Madrid.

"It's very complicated when the rules are different whether it's for you or against you, but if we have to play against everyone to win, it's OK... We're going to do it."

Raphinha's comments come as Barça continue to claim they are being judged by different standards when it comes to officiating.

The Catalan club filed a formal complaint with the Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] and the Refereeing Committee [CTA] over the weekend about what they perceive to be refereeing inconsistencies in Spanish football.

In a five-point letter sent to the RFEF and the CTA, Barça alleged a lack of consistency in disciplinary decisions; contradictory criteria in handball rulings; an accumulation of significant refereeing errors; a lack of transparency with the use of VAR; and inconsistent criteria for on-field reviews via the monitor.

Barça coach Hansi Flick has attempted to avoid being too critical of referees, aware that his side are not playing well at the moment, but said there was a "clear" foul before Girona's winner on Monday.

Claudio Echeverri stepped on Jules Koundé's foot before Fran Beltrán's 86th minute winner, but the incident was not given as a free kick on the pitch nor deemed worthy of review by the VAR.

The loss to Girona saw Barça slip two points behind Madrid. As a result, Flick has given his jaded players two days off to reset before they return to action in the league against Levante on Sunday.