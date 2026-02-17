Arsenal confirm season ticket prices to rise by 3.9% in 2026-27

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have announced a rise of 3.9% in ticket prices for general admission season tickets and club level from next season.

The most expensive adult season ticket for 23 matches -- which includes UEFA competition group phase matches -- will be £2,196 ($2,971), and the cheapest at £1,291 ($1,747).

Amid rising costs, greater competition from wealthy rivals and exceptional demand for tickets, the club chose to raise their prices for fifth consecutive year after a freeze which lasted between 2014 and 2022.

The Gunners have introduced two new match categories -- adding to the A, B and C tiering with B+ and A+ tiers -- while fans can also opt for a 19-game season ticket for Premier League home games only.

The Arsenal Supporters Trust told ESPN in a statement: "We are disappointed that the FSA's 'Protect the Fans, Protect the Game' proposals calling for a ticket price freeze across all Premier League clubs has not been taken up. Neither the Premier League nor Arsenal have seriously engaged with the idea that a freeze at all clubs would help stop the 'arms race'.

"We firmly believe that with the football sector benefitting from ever-increasing broadcast and commercial revenues it is time to stop squeezing match-going supporters so hard.

"We now expect both Arsenal and the Premier League to give more explanation as to why they have chosen to ignore the compelling case for a price freeze put forward by the 'Protect the Fans, Protect the Game' campaign, which was overwhelmingly backed by supporters including all representative members of the Arsenal Advisory Board (AAB)."

In better news for Arsenal fans, the club will implement licensed standing in the Clock End from next season before spreading to the North Bank a year later.

It is the product of more than a decade of consultation with supporters, led by the AST, who said: "Arsenal fans have long wanted this so it is great news that safe standing is to be introduced at the Emirates Stadium.

"We have campaigned for more than ten years to secure this outcome and hope it will further enhance fans' match day experience, the atmosphere and ultimately support for the team.

"It will also clarify arrangements for supporters when they buy a ticket by setting clear expectations on whether they can expect to primarily stand or be seated.

"It shouldn't have taken this long and some of the reasons Arsenal have put forward over the years for not introducing safe standing have been obstructive. But we give credit to [chief executive] Rich Garlick and his executive team who have recognised the importance of the issue to fans. Club and fans can now move forward together."

Arsenal are continuing an initiative which provides 1,000 free tickets for the local community while also retaining concessions for younger fans and senior supporters.