Man United won't reduce fee for Barcelona to retain Marcus Rashford - sources

Manchester United have no plans to re-negotiate the terms of Marcus Rashford's potential permanent move to Barcelona, sources have told ESPN, and expect the Spanish giants to pay the fee agreed in the summer if they want to keep the England forward.

Rashford joined Barça on an initial season-long loan deal last summer.

Under the terms of the agreement, the LaLiga side have the option to make the move permanent for a pre-agreed fee -- believed to be between €30 million and €35m ($35-40m) -- at the end of the season.

There have been suggestions that Barça could look to re-enter talks with United in the hope of negotiating a lower fee.

But sources have told ESPN that United are unwilling to do so and expect to receive the full fee if Rashford stays in Spain beyond the summer.

Rashford, according to sources, wants to stay at Barça.

The 28-year-old was frozen out at Old Trafford under former boss Ruben Amorim and joined Aston Villa on loan in January 2025 before joining Barça six months later.

Sources have told ESPN that United's stance on Rashford has not changed despite Amorim's departure and appointment of Michael Carrick as head coach.

Rashford had his best season for United during the 2019-20 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had Carrick on his staff at the time.

However, sources have told ESPN that Carrick has thought about bringing Rashford back and has not informed club bosses of a wish to explore the possibility of a return at the end of the season.

Rashford has impressed at Barça, scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

He is under contract at United until 2028 after signing a long-term extension in 2023.