Inter Milan's Bastoni sorry for celebrating Juventus red card

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has addressed his role in the controversial sending off of Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu's in Saturday's Derby d'Italia, and apologised for celebrating the red card.

Kalulu was sent off for a second yellow card late in the first half after referee Federico La Penna adjudged that the France international had pulled back Bastoni.

As Kalulu reacted with incredulity to the decision, Bastoni clenched his fists in celebration.

Inter went onto beat their rivals 3-2 with a stoppage-time goal and Juventus director of football strategy Giorgio Chiellini and CEO Damien Comolli later launched a scathing attack on the referee's decision, labelling it "unacceptable" and "embarrassing."

Bastoni addressed the incident for the first time during a news conference on Tuesday ahead of Inter's Champions League playoff first leg against Bodø/Glimt.

"I wanted to give my version of what happened on Saturday night, because I feel it's right to explain how I saw the incident," Bastoni told reporters. "I exaggerated the fall once I felt contact with Kalulu to try and win a foul, but I have to apologise for my reaction afterwards as it wasn't nice to see, even if it was very human.

"I was caught up in the heat and intensity of such an important match. I'm sorry it went that way. I think it's right to take responsibility, but my character and my career shouldn't be questioned.

"I've played more than 300 professional matches. I didn't expect so much noise around it -- I've seen a lot of hypocrisy and heard people say things that just don't make sense. I thank those who commented fairly, saying I made a mistake without condemning my character."

The Italy international also revealed that he had received death threats following the controversy around Saturday's incident.

"On a personal level it hasn't affected me too much -- we're exposed to this kind of media scrutiny, so I'm used to it and I'm capable of handling it," he said. "I feel more sorry for my wife and for my daughter, who doesn't yet understand.

"Receiving death threats is unacceptable. I feel for her, and also for referee La Penna, who found himself in the same situation -- they should not be subjected to this kind of thing."

Saturday's victory left Inter eight points clear at the top of Serie A, although with closest challengers AC Milan having a game in hand. And with Inter now preparing for a crucial Champions League clash, coach Christian Chivu said he is eager to move on from the events of Saturday.

"Football has been like this for 100 years, there are incidents for and against you, and we need to stop constantly complaining and acting like moralists every time there's a case like this, ever since Maradona's handball goal," he said.

"We too suffered an injustice in Naples, I'm saying this for the first time today, and no one was offended and no one criticised it the way they are now.

"So we move forward aware that the season is long, that we want to be competitive, and that we want to build on the good things we've done, without forgetting how we were portrayed at the start of the season and the reaction and determination this group has shown."