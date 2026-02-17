Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid LIVE: Latest updates as Vinícius Jr gives visitors lead

Open Extended Reactions

Benfica take on Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the first leg of what's set up to be fascinating, charged UEFA Champions League playoff first leg clash.

It's 1-0 in the second half, after an entertaining first 45 which saw both sides have chances. Vinícius Jr got the visitors in front after which concerning scenes followed. Real will be looking to press home their advantage.

You can follow it all here with ESPN.

This is a repeat of the fixture which not only lifted Benfica into the playoff places, but dropped tonight's visitors out of the automatic qualification spots.

Most memorably, though, it saw Anatoliy Trubin score a stunning last-gasp goal to give Benfica the goal difference they needed. Will we have similar drama tonight?