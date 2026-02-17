Benfica vs. Real Madrid LIVE: Latest updates from Champions League playoff first leg

Open Extended Reactions

Benfica take on Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the first leg of what's set up to a fascinating, charged UEFA Champions League playoff first leg clash.

This is a repeat of the fixture which not only lifted Benfica into the playoff places, but dropped tonight's visitors out of the automatic qualification spots.

Most memorably, though, it saw Anatoliy Trubin score a stunning last-gasp goal to give Benfica the goal difference they needed. Will we have similar drama tonight?

