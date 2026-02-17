Mexico to play Ghana, Australia, Serbia in World Cup warm-ups

Open Extended Reactions

Mexico's men's national team will finish its preparations for the World Cup with warm-up matches against Ghana, Australia and Serbia, officials announced Tuesday.

Mexico will face Ghana on May 22 at home and eight days later will play Australia at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. It returns to Mexico to take on Serbia on June 4. The venues for the two games in Mexico have yet to be announced.

Mexico begins its World Cup campaign on June 11 against South Africa in the tournament's opening match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Raúl Jiménez will look to lead Mexico's attack in three World Cup warm-up matches. Omar Vega/Getty Images

"These are the ideal opponents to help prepare the national team for the World Cup," said Ivar Sisniega, president of the Mexican Football Federation.

Before those matches, Mexico will host Iceland on Feb. 25 in Querétaro and Portugal in Mexico City on March 28, before facing Belgium on March 31 in Chicago.

The match against Portugal will mark the reopening of Azteca Stadium, which has been closed since May 2024.

"We've been told that the stadium will be ready, that the pitch will be in good condition, and that the stands and the spaces for the match will be ready," Sisniega said. "There is no Plan B; we will play on March 28 as scheduled, and there is no other scenario being considered."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.