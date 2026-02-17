Madrid's Vinícius Júnior reports racist abuse by Benfica player

LISBON -- Real Madrid's Champions League playoff first leg win at Benfica was paused for 10 minutes on Tuesday, after Vinícius Júnior accused an opponent of racially abusing him.

The forward scored to put Madrid ahead in the 50th minute in Lisbon, but then spoke to referee Francois Letexier, who made the "arms-crossed" gesture indicating that an accusation of racist abuse had been made.

The match at the Estádio da Luz was then put on hold, as Vinícius -- appearing distressed -- spoke to Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa, Benfica's José Mourinho and teammates.

Vinícius was also shown a yellow card following his goal, after he celebrated with a dance by the corner flag, and was then confronted by several Benfica players.

Benfica's Argentine player Gianluca Prestianni was complaining to Vinícius while covering his mouth with his jersey, before the Brazil forward suddenly pointed to him and ran toward the referee.

Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid clashes with Nicolás Otamendi of Benfica after scoring his side's first goal. Octavio Passos - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"According to the teammates who were nearby, they heard something very nasty," Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. "It's a shame that with so many cameras, it wasn't recorded. You cover your mouth to say something. We're proud of Vinicius.

"The insult is very serious. It's happened many times before. As teammates, we have to help and support him."

The referee appeared to show that he did not hear anything and gestured that Prestianni had the shirt over his mouth. Letexier pulled Prestianni aside and talked to him before play resumed.

Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni was outraged after the game, telling Movistar: "This can't happen. Vini told us the guy called him a monkey. He said he didn't say anything. ... Vini told us we had to keep playing. I don't know what to say now. We'll talk, but this can't happen.

"I said that if there's a problem, we'll leave as a team, that's it. But we talked, and we said we had to win."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.