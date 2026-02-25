Women's Asian Cup: History, teams, winners, top goal-scorers

ESPN's The Far Post asks if Matildas skipper has the most pressure to perform of all her teammates heading into a home Asian Cup. (1:01)

Is Sam Kerr the most under pressure Matilda at the Asian Cup? (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

The AFC Women's Asian Cup is the oldest international women's football tournament in the world and sees Asia's best players battle it out for continental glory.

For much of its history, it has also served as the Asian Football Confederation's Women's World Cup qualifiers, rewarding good performances with a chance to go for even greater glory.

But whether you are new to women's football, want to impress people with some fun facts, or are just a bit of a history nerd, here's what you need to know about the history of the Women's Asian Cup.

When was the first Women's Asian Cup?

The first Women's Asian Cup, then called the Asian Cup Ladies Football Tournament, was held in Hong Kong in 1975.

Six teams participated in that first tournament: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and invitees, New Zealand and Australia.

Who are the past winners of the Women's Asian Cup?

Follow the Women's Asian Cup YOUR WAY Follow the nations and players you love, ignore the ones you don't. The ESPN App is the best way to get all the 2026 Women's Asian Cup live scores, news and videos you want ANYWHERE, ANYTIME.

• Download ESPN from Google Play Store

• Download ESPN from iTunes App Store

DOWNLOAD

There have been 20 editions of the Women's Asian Cup. China is the most successful nation, winning the tournament nine times, including a run of seven straight victories. The Steel Roses, as they are known, are also the current holders, having won in 2022.

North Korea and Chinese Taipei have won three trophies each, Japan has been victorious twice, while the Matildas, Thailand, and New Zealand have won once.

Who are the Matildas top goal scorers at the Women's Asian Cup?

Sam Kerr leads the way for the Matildas when it comes to goal-scoring at the Asian Cup with 12, including a five-goal game against Indonesia at the 2022 tournament. Lisa De Vanna's seven goals were scored across four tournaments, while Emily van Egmond has found the back of the net six times at the continental showpiece.

Kate Gill's four goals put her next on the list, followed by Katrina Gorry and Caitlin Munoz who have three goals apiece.

Have the Matildas ever won the Women's Asian Cup?

The Matildas won the Asian Cup in 2010. They defeated North Korea 5-4 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.

Australia were flawless in the penalty shootout with Sally Shipard, Kylie Ledbrook, Kate Gill, Heather Garriock, and Kyah Simon all converting their spot kicks in wet and muddy conditions in Chengdu, China.

The team is no stranger to the last game of the tournament, making it to the final in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018. However, they have only triumphed once.

The Matildas' only Asian Cup triumph came in 2010, beating North Korea on penalties. Visual China Group via Getty Images

Has Australia hosted the Women's Asian Cup before?

Australia has hosted the Women's Asian Cup before. Adelaide was the sole host city for the 2006 edition of the tournament.

Nine teams participated in the tournament and the Matildas made it all the way to the final, before falling to China on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

This was Australia's first Women's Asian Cup as a member of the Asian Football Confederation. Australian teams had participated in two tournaments previously -- 1975 and 1980 -- as invitees.

How did the Matildas go at the last Women's Asian Cup?

The 2022 edition of the Women's Asian Cup was one to forget for the team, with Australia recording its worst result at the tournament. The Matildas were bundled out at the quarterfinal stage, losing 1-0 to South Korea.

For more news, features, and updates, check out ESPN's 2026 Women's Asian Cup homepage.