Women's World Cup qualification via Women's Asian Cup: How does it work?

ESPN's The Far Post discuss the Matildas' 2-1 win and how the win wasn't pretty but sometimes that's how you have to get results in tournament football. (1:15)

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The AFC Women's Asian Cup is more than just a tournament to crown Asia's best. Since the first FIFA Women's World Cup in 1991, the Women's Asian Cup has doubled as Asian teams' path to qualifying for the biggest tournament in women's football, barring 1995, when results from the 1994 Asian Games were used.

The 2026 edition will once again double as World Cup qualification -- but for the final time, with the Asian Football Confederation introducing separate World Cup qualification for the 2031 edition of the World Cup onwards.

With 12 teams competing, six direct qualification spots available, and two spots in the interconfederation playoff tournament also on offer, this is how World Cup qualification works at the 2026 Women's Asian Cup.

Direct qualification

The path of least resistance, qualifying directly for Brazil 2027 is the easiest of all the qualification options available to teams.

Twelve teams will become eight after the group stage with the top two teams from each group as well as the two best third-ranked teams making up the final eight. They will contest four quarterfinal matches with the winners progressing to the semifinals.

For this tournament, the four semifinalists will book their tickets to Brazil directly, but not all hope is lost for the losing quarterfinalists.

Qualified teams: Australia, China, South Korea

Play-in matches

The four teams who do not win their quarterfinals will head to the play-in matches, scheduled for the Gold Coast on March 19.

The winners of those two matches will also earn a direct spot in the final 32 for the 2027 tournament.

WORLD CUP PLAY-IN MATCHES

Thursday, March 19, 2026

World Cup qualifier 1: Uzbekistan vs. Japan or Philippines | Gold Coast Stadium | 2 p.m. AEDT/1 p.m. AEST

World Cup qualifier 2: Chinese Taipei vs. North Korea | Gold Coast Stadium | 8 p.m. AEDT/7 p.m. AEST

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Interconfederation playoff tournament

So you've lost your quarterfinal. And then lost your play-in match. But hope is still not yet lost!

The two losers from those play-in matches will have another chance to make it to Brazil via the interconfederation playoff tournament.

Made up of two teams from Asia, two from Africa, one from Oceania, two from South America, two from North and Central America, and one from Europe, this 10-team tournament provides an additional three World Cup spots through two phases of play.

For more news, features, and updates, check out ESPN's 2026 Women's Asian Cup homepage.