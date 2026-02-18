FIFA reps offer no clarity on Foxborough's World Cup security funds

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Two weeks after a dispute over World Cup security funding became public, FIFA representatives did not provide clarity to Foxborough, Mass. officials about the source of money during a tense town meeting Tuesday night.

In a wood-paneled room on the first floor of Foxborough's town hall, Mike Loynd, president of the Boston 2026 host committee, faced repeated questions about who will pay the nearly $8 million the town estimates it will need for public safety for the seven World Cup games at the home of the New England Patriots.

"I gotta be honest with you, it baffles my mind that you guys are sitting here in front of me right now and how we still have no idea where this money's coming from," board member Mark Elfman said.

Foxborough town manager Paige Duncan told ESPN earlier this month that the town is committed to hosting the global soccer tournament this summer but needs clarification on funding by mid-March in order to grant FIFA the license required to hold the event. Two weeks later, the town seemed no closer to receiving answers.

In one exchange, select board chair Bill Yukna asked Loynd, "Is FIFA, who is going to be the licensee, are they in the end responsible if nothing else comes through on this?"

"That's sort of a broad question," Loynd replied.

"It's really not," Elfman said.

Loynd said that the host committee is responsible for public safety under the hosting agreement, but did not offer clarity on the funding.

Kevin Clark, director of venue operations for FIFA 26, told town officials he could only discuss operational questions.

"FIFA 26 is here to work operationally with the stadium. With respect to the financial agreement, we have to defer to both the stadium and the host city," Clark said. "We are not in a position to comment on the financial requirements."

The federal government has earmarked $625 million for the U.S.'s 11 host cities "to enhance security and preparedness," but it is unclear how much Foxborough will receive. In the meantime, town officials said they will not spend taxpayer money on a promise that Foxborough will be paid back. Instead, they want the organizers to guarantee the funds up front.

Select board vice chair Stephanie McGowan said that the town would not issue FIFA the license until it received answers.

"We're not prepared to issue this license unless everything is in place," she said. "I'm gonna tell you, this board will not issue this license."

Foxborough is seeking nearly $8 million in upfront security funding as a condition for issuing the necessary local licenses to FIFA. Mark Thorstenson - Orlando City/MLS via Getty Images

Duncan previously told ESPN the $8 million would cover the Foxborough police, who handle law enforcement in and around Gillette Stadium. The stadium is owned by The Kraft Group, headed by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but the town owns the land on which it sits and grants Kraft the same license for NFL games that FIFA is now requesting.

McGowan said Tuesday night that Foxborough requires the Kraft Group to put up funds for projects, and expects the World Cup organizers to do the same.

"How does anybody expect that we would do this for someone who's coming into our town for 39 days, making all these demands and then you guys are gonna go away," she said. "Then once there is no Boston26 ... well, who are we gonna sue?"

Yukna said while the Kraft Group has stated it is not responsible for funding, it is in discussions with the town about potentially putting up the money and being reimbursed by the federal grant. But he said that would only cover a portion of the money.

Towards the end of the meeting, Yukna said that Foxborough wants to be good partners and host a successful tournament.

"We want nothing more than to be able to just sign on the dotted line and know that when the events start, our problems aren't about the money," he said.

Foxborough police and fire chiefs spoke to the FIFA officials in the town hall foyer after the meeting. Police chief Michael Grace declined comment to ESPN.

When approached in the parking lot, Clark also declined comment. "I'll have to refer you to FIFA.org," he said under the glow of street lamps.

Loynd took questions from local TV cameras before he left. He was asked about the specifics of the federal funds.

"Any day now," he said.

Gillette Stadium is set to host its first game of the World Cup on June 13, when Scotland takes on Haiti. It is also scheduled to be the venue for two knockout games, including a quarterfinal on July 9.